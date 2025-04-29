Russell A. King, 96

MANLIUS – Russell Adams King, 96, of Manlius, died at home on April 25, 2025. He was born in Syracuse, NY on April 22 1929 to Harry and Gladys (Adams) King. He was predeceased by his granddaughter, Sarah Anne King in 1987 and the love of his life, his best friend and wife of 60 years, Joan (Jiggy) in 2012.

Having grown up during WWII, Russ was drawn to serve his country as all of his older cousins had. In 1946, when he was 17 years old and a student at Syracuse’s Nottingham High School, he enlisted in the US Naval Reserve. Russ dreamed of becoming an architect from the time he was a young boy. Russ’s dad, Harry, and his grandfather, Melvin King, influenced Russ’s architectural career through their work in the family business, King + King Architects. Russ pursued his dream by enrolling in Syracuse University’s School of Architecture.

While at Syracuse University, Russ was a member of Phi Gamma Delta fraternity as well as the architectural honorary societies Tau Sigma Delta, Sigma Upsilon Alpha and the Gargoyle Society.

Russ and Jiggy met on a blind date at Syracuse University in 1950 and were married in June 1952, the year that Russ graduated. Russ worked at King + King, Architects, for a few months before being called to active duty at the Officer Candidate School in Newport, Rhode Island where he received his Commission in December 1952. Following his Navy service on Landing Ship Medium, LSM 547, a small amphibious assault ship operating in the Western Pacific, Korea and Japan and later in southern California, Russ and Jiggy returned to Syracuse in 1956.

Russ rejoined King + King, Architects, the historic firm founded by Archimedes Russell in 1868, and became a principal in 1959. Russ was the firm’s Managing Partner and CEO for 35 years. He was the principal architect on several buildings at Syracuse University, including the E.S. Bird Library, the Physics Research Building, Link Hall of Engineering, the Geology building, and the Biological Research Building, and designed renovations for most of the other buildings on campus at that time. He was also the Principal Architect on several projects at both St. Joseph’s Hospital and Community General Hospital along with major additions at Robert Packer Hospital and Gutherie Clinic in Sayre, Pennsylvania. Russ retired in 1992 and observed with great pride as the firm continued in the traditions of its founders under the leadership of sons, Jim and Pete King and new partners, Dave Johnson and Kirk Narburgh.

Russ followed his family’s example and was active in service to his community. He served as a trustee of the local chapters of the YWCA and YMCA. He was a board member and past president of the Elmcrest Children’s Center and served on the boards of the Greater Syracuse Chamber of Commerce, Metropolitan Development Association, and the United Way Allocations Committee. He was also active with the Boy Scouts, serving on the board of the Onondaga Council Boy Scouts and leading Troop 69 in Manlius as Scoutmaster for almost ten years.

Russ was a member of several corporate boards of directors, including OnBank, Unity Life Insurance Co., Empire State Life Insurance Co., and M&T Bank in Buffalo. He gave generously of his time and resources in support of many charitable and civic organizations. He was a beloved member of the Dewitt Community Church where he served on several committees. He was a member of the National Ski Patrol, past president of Cazenovia Ski Club, and a member of the Syracuse Golf Bandits. He particularly enjoyed his time as a member and past president of Onondaga Golf and Country Club where he was the senior member of the legendary “Dew Sweepers”, a group of walking, early morning Onondaga golfers. He quit walking and carrying his golf bag at age 76, instead opting to use his faithful “Igor”, an electric golf bag carrier. At the age of 84 he reluctantly began riding a golf cart but still looked forward to the next downhill skiing season at his favorite ski area in Stowe, Vermont at which he could be found skiing with family well into his 90’s.

Russ and Jiggy treasured their family above all else and enjoyed life to the fullest. They loved to travel and did so over the length and breadth of the United States as well as to many other parts of the world. One cherished tradition was to accompany their grandchildren on trips to any world location that each dreamed of visiting. Their destinations with the grandchildren included Scotland, Wales, England, France, Greece, Italy, Germany, The Czech Republic, Switzerland, Austria, Japan, and Australia. These wonderful journeys were among the many highlights of their lives together and with family. Russ and Jiggy’s love of skiing, sports and the outdoors also inspired their travel. They visited Stowe, Vermont, during many winters on multi-generational family trips as well as several ski areas and National parks in the western United States.

Nothing brought joy to Russ and Jiggy more than their large extended family, who will deeply miss their “Bampa” and “Old-Bampa”. Russ is survived by children and grand-children Jim (Kris) and family Tom and John (Chloe); Pete (Kathe) and family Suzy and Alex (Kerrie); John (Gretchen) and family Eric, Lauren (Alex), Katherine; and Nancy (Jason) Bellush and family), Becca (Shannon), Andy (Molly), Anna (Matt) Kroening; and great-grandchildren Eva, Nazaret, Silas, VV, Edie, Bennett, Brooks, Ruth and Archer.

