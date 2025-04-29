Patrick E. Clancy, 84

Loving husband, father, grandpa and friend, Patrick E. Clancy passed away Saturday, April 26, 2025 after a brief illness. He was born in Syracuse on November 4, 1940, a native of the Delphi Falls area and was a graduate of Fabius Pompey High School. The majority of his employment was as a fork lift operator at Carrier Corporation in Syracuse for over 30 years.

In “retirement” Patrick went on to maintain the Immaculate Conception Cemetery in Pompey. Later, along with his good friend Frank Costello they worked faithfully to preserve and restore the beauty of Saint James Cemetery in Cazenovia.

He was a modest but generous man who enjoyed life fully, Pat was a person you would want for a friend. Active from his teen years until recently, he enjoyed riding his motorcycle, showing his antique cars, traveling out west and along the coast of Maine.

His family was most important to him; he cherished his six grandchildren more than they will ever know.

Pat is survived by his wife of 34 years, Margy Ryan Clancy; sons, Dan (Kelly) Clancy, Rick (Cheryl) Clancy; stepsons, Nate Ryan and Dan (Shelli) Ryan; grandchildren, Meg (Mark) Clancy, Faith (Nick) Randall, Logan Clancy and Frank, Mike and Kate Ryan. He was predeceased by his parents, Guy and Velma Clancy; his first wife, Barbara; his sister and brother-in-law, Jim and Judy Conway and their son David.

Calling hours will be from 4 to 7 p.m., Wednesday, April 30, 2025 at Michael E. Brown Funeral Services, 2333 Fenner Road in Cazenovia. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m., Thursday, May 1, 2025 at St. James Church, 6 Green Street in Cazenovia. Private burial will be in the Immaculate Conception Cemetery in Pompey. Donations in Patrick’s name may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 online at www.stjude.org or to the Fabius Fire Department. 7825 Main St., Fabius, NY 13063.

Condolences for the family may be left at www.michaelebrownfuneralservices.com.