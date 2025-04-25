Wiliam J. Jennings, 94, passed away at his home in Katy, Texas, on April 14, 2025. William “Billy” was born and raised in Fayetteville. He owned and operated the Village Cleaners before entering the Army in 1951 and served until 1956. He served most of his Army career in France. Upon returning home he worked in construction around the country, taking him to Texas where he worked as a contractor for mainly Target and The JCPenny Co. He retired and settled in Katy, Texas.

Billy never met a stranger and had many friends across the country that he kept in close touch with. He loved to travel and enjoyed spending time with his family in Florida, Washington, DC, North Carolina and California.

Bill was predeceased by his daughter, Jackie Lynn Jennings Honig; parents, Emily and James Jennings, Gramma Ryan; and brothers, Robert and Bud Jennings.

He is survived by his son, Michael W. Jennings; Irene “Rinka” Jennings, his ex-wife and friend of over 60 years; two sons from his first marriage, James (Janet) Carlen of California and Timothy (Denise) Carlen of North Carolina; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He was a devout Catholic attending mass at Immaculate Conception Church when he visited Fayetteville and will be laid to rest in Immaculate Conception Cemetery in Fayetteville.

For guest book, please visit scheppfamily.com.