Sean Paul Plucinik, 41

On Monday afternoon, April 21, 2025, the world lost one of its brightest lights. Sean Paul Plucinik, beloved husband, father, friend and pillar of the Columbia, TN, community, passed away suddenly while working on a job site. He was born on Aug. 19, 1983.

He was the owner and operator of Maury County Pest Control and the sole provider for his family. He leaves behind his loving wife, Kate, and their three beautiful daughters.

There simply aren’t words strong enough to capture the weight of this loss. Sean wasn’t just a friend—he was family to so many of us. A man of deep faith and boundless compassion, Sean lived a life defined by service, selflessness and unwavering love for his family and community.

Sean gave endlessly. He donated blood and platelets over 100 times and was a bone marrow donor. He coached local school tennis, volunteered pest control services for veterans and struggling families, created educational videos to help homeowners and regularly helped members of his church in their times of need. He once drove over 14 hours across the country to hand-deliver a car to a family trying to make their way back home to Tennessee. This is who Sean was—someone who showed up, who gave his all, and who never expected anything in return.

Sean lived with his heart wide open. His wife and daughters were his entire world, and anyone who spent even a few moments with him could feel the pride and joy he carried when he spoke of them. He was the kind of husband who bragged about his wife with unashamed admiration, and the kind of father who found joy in every single story, every laugh, every milestone.

For those of us lucky enough to know him for years—or even just a moment—Sean made life better. He was always there. Always the first to step up. Always reminding us what loyalty, love, and friendship really mean. Whether it was in moments of celebration or grief, Sean was steady, dependable and kind.

A visitation for Sean will be held on Monday, April 28, 2025, from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Williams Funeral Home in Columbia, Tennessee. A memorial service will be held on Tuesday evening, April 29, 2025 at 6 p.m. at Grace Church of the Nazarene (2302 Highland Ave, Columbia).

Williams Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.