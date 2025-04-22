Richard K. Sprole, 75, of Williamstown, N.Y., left us peacefully at his home on April 16, 2025, surrounded by his loving family. A beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, Dick will always be remembered as a family man who was ready to dig in and help when needed.

Born on April 19, 1949, in Oneida, N.Y., Dick grew up as the 3rd son of Donald and Anne Sprole, both deceased. He was predeceased by his older brother Thomas and is survived by his older brother Greg (Cheryl), and younger brothers, Paul (Diane) and Doug (Lee).

Dick was an accomplished woodworker and machinist. He enjoyed his cars and could make or fix just about anything put in front of him. He worked as a machinist for 30 years at Camden Wire. Dick loved living out in the country, along with all the tasks and rewards country life brought to him and his family. Dick thoroughly enjoyed, both in anticipation and actual eating, the home cooked meals with his wife Susan – especially pie night!

On the May 22, 1970, Dick married the love of his life Susan (Schuler). The two shared a life together that lasted over 54 years. They enjoyed many years of fishing, camping, boating and just loving the outdoors.

Dick is survived by his wife, Susan, their children Scott (Cindy) and Lynn (Jim); grandchildren, Dana, Ashley, Alaina, Taylor, April, Michael and Craig; great-grandchildren, Danicka, Olive, Rune and Jett.

Dick’s ashes will be buried at a private graveside service celebrating his life at Riverview Cemetery, Baldwinsville. Arrangements are with Falardeau Funeral Home.