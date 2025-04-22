Frank R. Sharp, 86

Frank Roger Sharp, of Watertree Condominiums in East Syracuse, died Friday, April 18, 2025, at Sunnyside Care Center. He was 86. Frank was born in Dundee, Scotland, Feb. 11, 1939, to Francis Stewart Sharp and Isabella McLeod Sharp. He moved with his family to Syracuse when he was 11 and became a naturalized citizen of the United States in 1958.

He graduated from Syracuse Central Technical High School in 1961. Frank’s career in the newsroom of the Herald-Journal and The Post-Standard began as a copy person and spanned more than 40 years before his retirement.

Stories of his episodes in the newsroom are legendary among his co-workers. Known for having a big heart, he often gave books as gifts to friends and quarters to children who entered the newspaper office.

Frank was predeceased by his parents. He is survived by his older brother, Bob; a nephew, Andrew; and a niece, Heather, all of The Valley. Special appreciation is extended to his caregiver, Kerri Ogden of Chittenango.

Arrangements are by Cremation Services of Central New York, 206 Kinne St., East Syracuse. There are no calling hours or services. A celebration of Frank’s life is being planned for the summer. Leave condolences at mathewsonforani.com.