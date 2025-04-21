Former 4th District County Legislator Judy Tassone dies at 73

Former County Legislator Judy Tassone of Liverpool died April 9 at age 73. In August 2020, she was hospitalized with a brain aneurysm, and she suffered further setbacks this year. She retired from the Legislature in December 2020.

Named Judy Ann Hughes when she was born in Syracuse in 1952, Tassone is survived by two of her three sons and eight grandchildren.

Prior to entering politics, Tassone enjoyed a lengthy career at Niagara Mohawk.

Having won her first election in 2009 against incumbent Democrat David Stott, Tassone – a Republican – was re-elected five times, most recently in 2019 when she defeated challenger Kathy Zabinski.

Tassone represented the county’s 4th Legislative District which includes the circumference of Onondaga Lake – including most of the towns of Geddes and Salina and parts of the city of Syracuse. Because of that geographic anomaly, she earned the nickname “Lady of the Lake.”

Over her 12 years as a legislator, Tassone served as chair and vice-chair of the County Facilities Committee, as a member of the Environmental Protection Committee, the Public Safety Committee and the Health Committee.

In an unexpected twist of irony, one of the most memorable moments of the Lady of the Lake’s tenure came in 2014 when she and 5th District Legislator Kathy Rapp – both Liverpool Republicans – voted against construction of the Lakeview Amphitheater, a pet project of then County Executive Joanie Mahoney, also a Republican.

“I believed that the money spent on this project for economic development could have been spent more wisely in many other ways,” Tassone said at the time.

The Lady of the Lake had priorities that reached far beyond that shoreline.

“I think of myself as a voice of the people,” she said. “I vote the way the people want me to vote.”

Her most important accomplishment, Tassone said, was the repeated reduction of the county’s property tax rate.

Tassone was married to the late Bill Tassone who was chairman of the Town of Salina Republican Committee. Bill died in 2023.

Following her husband’s passing, she continued serving her community as a member of Salina’s Zoning Board of Appeals.

Her obituary summarized her contributions to our community: “Judy’s legacy is one of love, loyalty and deep connection. She will be remembered for her warmth, her courage, and the quiet poise with which she carried herself through life – and for the steady, loving presence she offered to those she held dear.”

A quiet but effective public servant

Judy Tassone is being remembered by her colleagues as a quiet but effective public servant.

“Judy was a great public servant and an even better friend,” said current 4TH District County Legislator Colleen Gunnip. “She fought on the county legislature for efficient government, reduced tax rates and improvement to government services.”

Salina Tiown Supervisor Nick Paro said “Judy’s legacy looms large, her advocacy for the taxpayers of this county is unmatched, and we would do well to strive for her standard. Judy Tassone was a fierce advocate for not only the residents of Salina, but for tax-payers across Onondaga County.”

Former deputy mayor of the village of Liverpool Christina Fadden appreciated Tasone’s tenacity. “Judy brought a refreshing perspective and tenacious service for her constituents” Fadden said. “She was not big on flowery talk, instead she stood out because she was down to earth, talked to people at their level and got things done, which is why she kept getting re-elected.”

Fifth District Legislator Deb Cody considered Tassone a legislative mentor.

“Before I took the oath of office as County Legislator, I met with Judy Tassone to prepare myself for the duties and responsibilities of serving on the legislature. I knew Judy as a fellow Salina [Republican Party] committee member and was always impressed with how

direct she was in sharing her experience, advice and encouragement.”

They each admired her quiet candor.

“She would be honest about what she thought and, popular or not, she quietly stood her ground,” Fadden observed. “People respected her for it.”

Cody agreed.

“Judy was never one to embellish or dramatize – I loved that I could count on her straight-forward and realistic insights.”

And they all remembered the Tassones – Judy and Bill – as a rather inspirational couple.

“Bill and Judy took me under their wings and guided me through my early years in politics,” Paro recalled. “Playing golf with them and visiting them on Wellesley Island was always a summer visit I anticipated. Their keen advice and encouragement was something that I always cherished.”

“When I remember Judy,” Cody said, “I will remember her with her husband, Bill. I enjoyed their dynamic together and was always entertained in their company.”