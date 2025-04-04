Francis A. DeGrenier, 91, of Manlius, died peacefully on March 30, 2025 surrounded by family. He was born in North Adams, MA, to Albert and Josephine (Recchia) DeGrenier. He graduated in 1952 from Drury High School in North Adams. Following high school, he served in the US Navy from 1952 to 1956 in the Far East Cruise, USS Hornet, CVA 12. Upon returning from his service, he graduated with a BS degree from the University of Massachusetts.

On Dec. 30, 1961, he married Judith Davis Barlow. They were married 47 years until her death on Feb. 10, 2017. Frank and Judy were devoted long-time residents of Manlius, having moved with their family in 1974 to the home on King Road, where they chose to raise their three children.

He began his teaching career in 1961 at the Pioneer Valley Regional School in Northfield, MA. In 1966 he received his Master of Science degree from Syracuse University through a National Science Foundation Grant. He then taught from 1967 until his retirement in 1995 for the Cazenovia Central School District.

Teaching was Frank’s true calling. He poured his heart into his profession, generously giving his time, love and wisdom to his students. He often spoke fondly of his former students and colleagues, always grateful for the lasting relationships he formed throughout his career.

During his teaching career he received two awards, the Wiegand Memorial Foundation Award for teaching excellence in 1964 and the Cazenovia Central School Teacher of the Year in 1988. He was past president of the Madison County School Employees of CNY Federal Credit Union and past president of the Cazenovia Central Schools Teachers Association.

As a younger man, Frank was an avid outdoorsman, spending time hiking, biking, fishing and camping. He had a deep love for traveling both across the United States and abroad, yet the Adirondack Mountains always held a special place in his heart. Frank was a lifelong learner, an enthusiastic reader with a passion for local and U.S. history, genealogy and politics. His love for the Upstate New York region began during his graduate studies at Syracuse University, where he became a devoted Orange fan for life.

After the passing of his beloved wife, Judy, Frank made the decision to move to the Towne Center Retirement Community in Fayetteville, where he spent six fulfilling years surrounded by close friends and a vibrant community. During this time, Frank remained active, participating in the Community Choir, Bridge Club and Reading Club. He enjoyed sharing meals with friends, attending outings like Syracuse Mets games, playing bingo, and attending the weekly happy hour, which always brought a smile to his face.

Throughout a life well lived, Frank’s family remained his greatest source of joy and fulfillment. He cherished his role as a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Proudly known as “Dad” and “Papa,” Frank’s unwavering love, warmth, and humor created a strong family bond that will live on for generations to come.

He is survived by three daughters, Patricia Ellis of West Monroe, N.Y., Jane DeGrenier (Carl Salyer) of Dallas, TX, and Susan Barber (Richard, deceased) Nashua, NH; grandchildren, Mathew Romano (Jazelle), Jayden Barber (Holly Adams), Paul Ellis (Meghan), Nicholas Barber (Emma), Maggie Ellis, Trisha Ellis (Zackary Byrne), Christopher Salyer, and Kai Salyer; great-grandchildren, Lilanna Romano, Francesca Romano, Hazel Byrne and Theodore Ellis; and extended family.

A celebration of life for family and friends will be held on Saturday, June 7, at Towne Center Retirement Community in Fayetteville. Time will be announced closer to the date.

The family would like to extend their thanks to Frank’s caretakers, CenterWell Home Health, Hospital at Home through SUNY Upstate University Hospital, Hospice of CNY and the Towne Center Retirement Community.

Contributions may be made be made to your local Hospice or to Hospice of CNY at hospicecny.org/donate

For guest book, please visit scheppfamily.com.