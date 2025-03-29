Barbara J. Elliott, 80

Barbara Jean Elliott, of Cazenovia, passed away peacefully with her loving family by her side on March 28, 2025. Barbara was born on Sept. 13, 1944 in Guilford, N.Y., to Bertha and Otis Weeden. She attended Alfred State College and was employed as a medical secretary before meeting her husband, Richard. They were married on Sept. 3, 1966.

Barbara enjoyed reading and watching hummingbirds, but her most treasured pastime was taking road trips to visit her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, to be at a sporting event (rain or shine), musical, party of any kind or just because.

Barbara is survived by her husband, Richard Elliott of Cazenovia; her daughter, Amy (Joseph) Perrone of Fabius, N.Y.; her son, Andrew (Janet) Elliott of Morrisville, N.Y.; six grandchildren: Peighton (Chad) Douty, Cassandra (Aaron) Wintermute, Dominic and Mitchell Perrone, Mackenzie and Wade Elliott; two great-grandchildren: Elliott and Gianna Douty; her sister Sandra (K) Weeden of Goodyear, AZ, her brother Gordon (Debbie) Weeden of Bristol, TN as well as her nieces, nephews and their families.

Calling hours will be held from 12 to 2 p.m., with services to follow on Saturday, April 5, at Michael E. Brown Funeral Services, 2333 Fenner Road in Cazenovia. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to CAVAC, 106 Nelson St., Cazenovia, NY 13035 (cavacambulance.org), CazCares, 101 Nelson St., Cazenovia, NY 13035 (cazcares.org) or to the Cazenovia Fire Department, 121 Albany St., Cazenovia, NY 13035. Condolences for the Elliott family may be left at michaelebrownfuneralservices.com.