Ellen M. Wilkinson, 79

Ellen Marie Wilkinson passed away peacefully on March 16, 2025, at Syracuse Home at McHarrie Place in Baldwinsville.

Ellen was born in Baldwinsville on Dec. 15, 1945, and graduated from C.W. Baker High School and St. Lawrence University. She settled in Marietta, GA, where she built a successful career rising to the position of senior administrator to the CEO of IBM.

In addition to her career, she derived great pleasure from countless hours volunteering and supporting many organizations including Boys and Girls Clubs of Metro Atlanta, Indian Hills Civic Association, East Cobb Civitans, and Friends of East Cobb Park. She also volunteered for many years at the Cobb Senior Services Center and at Eastvalley Elementary School, bringing her infectious enthusiasm, gifts, and talents to the elderly and young alike.

Ellen was preceded in death by her parents, Frederick and Virginia (MacLachlan) Wilkinson, and her sister and brother-in-law, Diane and Harold Nye. She is survived by her brother, Fredrick (Annette) of Berkley, CA, Virginia (Robert) Sisson of Syracuse, NY and Patricia Pomroy of Rochester, NY, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She was very important to many of her nieces and nephews. She was involved in their childhoods and had a great way of making them all feel special. They often referred to her as “Mrs. Santa Claus” during the holiday season.

Ellen’s cats and dogs were a big and important part of her life, and she spent many hours caring for her pets and feeding the wildlife in her backyard. When asked how many cats and dogs she had at any time, her answer was often “two” many. In addition to her animals, she thought of her neighbors on the Greenfield Trace cul-de-sac as family and always enjoyed organizing a party; she was affectionately referred to as “Miss Ellen.”

Family and friends are invited to calling hours on Thursday, April 3, 2025, from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Falardeau Funeral Home, 93 Downer St., Baldwinsville. A funeral service will follow at 5 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to East Cobb Park, 3322 Roswell Rd., Marietta, GA 30068.

The family would like to thank Syracuse Home at McHarrie Place for the excellent care and comfort they provided to Ellen in her last few years.