Harriet  Anne Delavan, 84

Harriet (“Holly”) Anne Delavan, age 84, of Skaneateles, passed away peacefully on March 7, 2025, at Heritage Memory Life Community in Syracuse. She was born in Syracuse on July 21, 1940, and grew up in Skaneateles. After graduating from Skaneateles Central School, she went on to complete studies at Wheaton College in Norton, MA, and attained her Master of Arts degree in music theory at McGill University’s Schulich School in Montreal, Canada. Holly continued to live in Montreal for several years where she taught English as a foreign language at Dawson College to non-English-speaking students. She also continued to pursue her interest in music, composing and recording several pieces including “Oh Wondrous Night,” a Christmas carol, and songs about some of the issues she felt passionate about, including a child’s right to life and stopping women’s abuse.

One of her close friends said, “There was a lot of power in Holly’s lyrics and music. Her work was bold yet polite.”

When she was just out of college, she got a job entertaining customers in a tavern in the New Hampshire’s White Mountains, where she sat on a stool playing her guitar and singing. Many of these songs had been written by Holly, including her sister’s favorite, “Run River Run.” Later, while living in Beaufort, SC, captivated by the moods of the sea and the marshes, she wrote and recorded “Carolina Morning.” It was played on local radio stations and she had hopes it could become the state song.

Moving to Syracuse, she worked at the Rescue Mission for 17 years. Here she put her skills to use teaching residents what they needed to know in order to attain their GED certifications. She also worked at Laubach Literacy International, helping students to build their reading proficiency. However, Holly was not satisfied with the text books available as she felt the students could not relate well to the language examples so she wrote her own text book to use in her classes.

Holly was quite imaginative and claimed to be an introvert, yet her sunny disposition and outreach to those in need underscored her love of people. Some often described her as a true angel. As a child she could spend hours by herself sitting on her bed under a sheet conjuring up her adventures with Gene (Autry). During high school summer vacation, she travelled to the Jura Mountains in France where she taught English to French-speaking children. On the way while sitting in the airport, she was so absorbed in the book she was reading, she missed her flight.

She was also a prolific writer and wrote down her thoughts and activities daily on lined paper in loose leaf binders. Moving from her house to a smaller apartment, her family packed up dozens of these binders, all neatly dated and organized, all written in her free flowing cursive in impeccable grammar and beautiful prose. Her children’s poems were made into a book and other poems and stories were published in a variety of publications. As a travel writer, she visited places like Tanzania and South America, where she wrote articles for a national travel magazine.

She cared deeply about humanity and put her heart and energy into her causes including manning the Pro Life booth at the New York State Fair, travelling to Washington D.C. several times to march in the Pro Life movement and spreading the word about Jesus Christ wherever she went. Throughout all her work she delivered her views with a gentle spirit and firm conviction. She believed in giving generously to her church and to those in need.

One close friend recalls, “When I was at the lowest point of my life, Holly saved my life by taking care of my debts as well as directing me to a program that helped disabled people like me.” This friend adds, “I met Holly on a bus travelling to Washington for the Pro Life march. We talked all the way. Six hours. We became good friends. Every year I would take her to the Montezuma National Wildlife Refuge on her birthday. She loved it. She loved the quiet…hearing the grasses…the birds…God’s picture show.”

While living in Syracuse, she became a member of the Psalms 19 Anglican Church where she headed up the vestry. She sang in the Schola Cantorum and in the choir at the St. James Episcopal Church in Skaneateles. To the day she left this earth, her voice was strong and beautiful.

After selling her home in Syracuse, she moved into the Manor in Skaneateles. While in her home town, she loved walking. She walked into town, petted every dog she encountered and often stopped to rest in the quiet of St. James Church or on a bench near the lake.

Always centered on her relationship with Jesus Christ and God, she read the Bible every day, and never stopped trying to convince others to join the fellowship of Christ. She gave huge hugs and much joy wherever she went. She is no doubt still doing this.

Holly is survived by her sister, Katharine “Kathie” Powell and her husband, Tom; her brother, Bill Delavan and his wife, Terry; nephews, Douglas Pinckney (Georgina), Christopher Pinckney (Cathy) and Michael Pinckney (Jessica) and grand nieces and nephews Douglas III, Madison, William, Charles, Noelle, Kaeden, Ryland, Philip (Spencer Ross) and Allison.

In lieu of flowers donations can be given to The Church of the Holy Trinity, 4876 Onondaga St, Syracuse, NY, 13215 where a Memorial Tribute to Holly will be held Friday, April 25 from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. For more information: mathewsonforani.com