Garron P. Snyder

Garron “Gary” P. Snyder of Skaneateles passed away Monday, March 17, 2025, in Auburn Community Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Gary met his soulmate Patricia in 1983, and they combined their families from previous marriages which included Allison Teachout (John), Nathan Snyder, Molly Elliott (Thomas), and Peter Woods. Gary is also survived by his sister Beverly Goodelle; eight grandchildren Alexis, Kyle and Megan Teachout, Parker Lardeo, Sarah and Tommy Elliot and Joseph and Mia Woods; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Also part of the family were their Australian Shepherds, Mate, Rowdy, Ms. Shane, Chance and Girl.

In addition to his parents, Raymond M. and Eleanor Sweet Snyder, Gary was predeceased by his wife Patricia O’Neill Snyder; and daughter Amy Woods.

Born in Wayland, N.Y., Gary was a graduate of LaFayette Central High School, Class of 1961. He received a Bachelor of Landscape Architecture degree from the College of Forestry in 1965 and was named the “Outstanding Senior in Landscape Architecture” and received a Master of Science degree from SUNY College of Env. Science & Forestry in 1982.

His employment over his 52-year career included working for the USDA National Forest Service in Escanaba, Michigan, the NYS Division of Architecture in Albany, N.Y., and Pederson, Hueber, Hares & Glavin, Duryea & Wilhelmi, and Env. Design & Research, all of Syracuse. Gary became a licensed landscape architect in 1972. He was self-employed from 1994 to his retirement as the firm of Env. & Site Planning Services, Skaneateles. Teaching at SUNY ESF, Cortland BOCES, University College, and Cayuga Community College, Auburn and Fulton campuses was also part of his career.

Aside from his work and family, Gary loved to grow hostas, daylilies and peonies and had an avid interest in sports car racing, especially Shelby GT-350s and Cobras. He also loved the outdoors, hunting and fishing. He was a master instructor for the NYS Department of Environmental Conservation- having taught in over 80 sportsman education classes. He was a member, a director and past president of the Skaneateles Rod and Gun Club, and member, past vice-president and director of the Falcon Sportsmen Club and served for many years on the Town of Skaneateles Conservation Area Advisory Committee in many roles and started the annual kid’s fishing derby. He did the design work for the step system to Guppy Falls, the Rotary Club pavilion at Pavlus Pond and the deck along Gully Road. Gary had served as a councilman on the Skaneateles Town Board, the town of Pompey Planning Board and as a member of the Pompey Lions Club.

A graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 22, 2025 in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Jordan Road, Skaneateles. Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home, Auburn.

Contributions may be made in memory of Gary to the Skaneateles Rod and Gun Club, PO Box 108, Skaneateles, NY 13152.

