Catherine E. Witkowski, 71

Catherine Elizabeth Witkowski, age 71, “Kay” to friends and family, passed away in Syracuse after a short illness on March 15, 2025.

Kay was born in Syracuse to Ronnie and Paul FitzPatrick on Nov. 9, 1953, and spent most of her life in Marcellus and Tully, N.Y. She was an incredible wife of 50 years to her husband Rick, an amazing mother to her children Dave (Liz), Bess (Corey), Matt (Amanda), and Josh (Sally). And she thrived as a grandmother to Bryn, Cohen, Abby and Hannah. Being a grandmother was a true calling.

Kay is also survived by her brother Gannon, her sisters Monica (Dominick), Barbara (Ted), and Jackie (Jim) and so many beloved nieces, nephews and in-laws. The FitzPatricks of Marcellus are impossible to ignore, and Kay was no different. To know Kay was to know she was a force of nature. Her generosity to her family and friends, to her church and politics, to anything she held dear was something to behold. Kay was continually curious, a constant reader eager to know and understand more about the world. Likewise, she was all in when it came to gatherings of loved ones. She hosted Christmases, Thanksgivings and July 4th celebrations that would fill the house to bursting. And even then, there was always room for one more. She taught compassion by example.

Growing up in Marcellus, Kay graduated a Marcellus Mustang, where she met her high school sweetheart and devoted husband Rick. She was a devout Syracuse basketball fan, and her family has dozens of gifted SU T-shirts and hoodies to show for it. Kay once wrote a letter of support to Jim Boeheim after a disappointing tournament loss. He responded with a kind letter, a signed basketball and the knowledge he had read it to the team after the loss. Kay’s instinct to be a Mom extended to the Orange as well.

Family and friends are welcome to attend a calling hour Thursday, March 20 from 10-11 a.m., and a funeral mass will follow at 11 a.m., live streamed at: allsaintssyracuse.org , to celebrate and remember Kay, both held at All Saints Church, 1340 Lancaster Ave. in Syracuse. Fittingly around the block from the former Manley Field house, home of the Orange. Donations in lieu of flowers, can be made to All Saints Church, 1342 Lancaster Ave., Syracuse, NY 13210.

Ryan Funeral Home, Marcellus has arrangements.