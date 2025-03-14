Geraldine F. Bednarski, 89, of Marcellus, passed away March 11, 2025, surrounded by her loving family, after a brief illness.

Born to Sam and Mary Frederico on Sept. 19, 1935, Gerry was raised in Rochester, N.Y., and graduated from Benjamin Franklin High School in 1953. She then worked for Blue Cross and Blue Shield, in Rochester, where she met her future husband, John. The two married in 1963 and then moved to John’s home town of Marcellus where they raised their family.

In Marcellus, Gerry devoted her life to raising her children. Later she returned to work, first at King Landscaping and then for many years at Gallinger Real Estate. In her spare time Gerry liked to play golf, cook, tend her garden, needlepoint, take dance classes and read. In her retirement, Gerry spent countless hours babysitting and spending time with her grandchildren. She was very proud of her Italian heritage. Most of all, she loved her family and was extremely proud of all of their accomplishments.

Gerry was predeceased by her husband of nearly 60 years, John. She is survived by her sons Chris (Maria) Bednarski, Mark (Erin) Bednarski, daughter Maryellen Sullivan (Tim), grandchildren Krya Pesci (Dan), Abby, Adam, Mariana and Peter, a sister and brother-in-law, Joyce and Charles Rothfuss, a nephew Paul Rothfuss, a niece Cara Villareal all of Rochester and sister-in law Carol Collins of Camillus.

A funeral mass will be celebrated Tuesday March 18 at 11 a.m. in St. Francis Xavier Church, One West Main St., Marcellus, where Gerry was a longtime communicant. There will be no calling hours. Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Jim and Mary Entwistle Scholarship Fund at Tuscarora Golf Club, P.O. Box 276, Camillus NY 13031.

Ryan Funeral Home, Marcellus has arrangements.