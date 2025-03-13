Jean Elizabeth Jackson Serling, formerly of Fayetteville and Manlius, passed away on March 7, 2025. She was born on Nov. 1, 1929, in Oswego, N.Y., to Pearl (Copeland) and James R. Jackson.

Jean graduated from Oswego High School in 1947 and from Crouse-Irving School of Nursing in 1950. She was a welcoming member of the staff in the Fayetteville medical offices of Dr. Charles Elliott from 1964-1997, and St. Joseph’s Family Medicine from 1997-2001, until she retired at age 72.

Jean was a member of Home Bureau (The Hill Unit) since 1955 – becoming lifelong friends with many members. She was also active in the Crouse Irving School of Nursing Alumni Association, serving as its assistant treasurer from 2000-2017.

Jean enjoyed golfing, walking and being social with her many friends. She was a past member of Cazenovia Country Club and The Pompey Club, as well as Fayetteville Mall Walkers, and the Manlius Senior Center and she participated in activities at Buckley Landing.

She was a devoted wife, mother, daughter, sister, aunt, nurse, grandmother, great-grandmother and dear friend to many. She was predeceased by her husband, Murray Serling in 2008; her brother, James Jackson in 1993; her son-in-law, David R. Lehrer in 2010; and her sister, Dorothy Loomis in 2023.

Jean will be remembered fondly and dearly missed by her children: Jo Beth Serling Lehrer, Amy (Barney) Hagan, Steven (Lisa) Serling; sister, Donna Spicer; grandchildren: Sarah (Dan) Clapp, Molly (Rob) Forsyth, Peter (Karina) Hagan, Tim (Alix) Hagan, Carrie Hagan; step-grandchildren: David S. Lehrer and Tammy Lehrer; and great-grandchildren: Larkyn, Hadley, and Hannah Clapp, Brody and Nolan Forsyth, Jackson, Joshua, and Carly Hagan, Connor, Teddy and Charlie Hagan; along with several nieces, nephews, cousins and dear lifelong friends.

Family and friends may call on April 5 from 9-10:30 a.m. at Eaton-Tubbs Fayetteville Chapel, 7191 East Genesee Street, Fayetteville, followed by a service and burial in Oakwood Cemetery in Syracuse.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a Contribution in Jean’s memory to the Crouse Health Foundation, attn: Pomeroy College of Nursing, 736 Irving Ave., Syracuse, NY 13210 or HOPE for Bereaved, 4500 Onondaga Blvd., Syracuse, NY 13219

For guest book, please visit scheppfamily.com.