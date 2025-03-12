Girdon Emory “Papa” Buck Obituary, 88, of Skaneateles, passed away peacefully in his sleep on March 10, 2025, at the V.A. Hospital in Syracuse after a rollicking weekend filled with family, card-playing, laughter, love and his infamous “Papa jokes!”

Born on Dec. 11, 1936, Girdon was the son of the late Lowell and Florence Buck of Starrucca, PA.

Growing up on the Buck family farm in Starrucca, Girdon learned the value of hard work and dedication from his father, Lowell, at an early age.

Girdon fell in love with the Northeastern Pennsylvania scenery, including his cherished Buck falls and the woods that surrounded it. Girdon had a penchant for identifying nearly every tree in Northeast America.

Having inherited his father’s innovative spirit, Girdon’s time spent in the woods gave him a place to think big and expand on his many originative and imaginative ideas.

In addition to being a dreamer, Girdon was an army veteran, avid beef farmer, entrepreneur and lifelong Dodgers fan. But above all, he was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and community “Papa.”

To know Girdon was to love him, and we all did! Girdon led an idyllic life, filled with positivity, patience, kindness, peace, brotherly love and a steadfast faith.

Girdon met Cecile, his beloved wife of 63 years, while attending Penn State University, where he received his bachelor’s degree in animal husbandry. Subsequently, he received his master’s degree in counseling psychology at the University of Scranton. Cecile and Girdon settled in Thompson, PA, near his family farm, where Girdon taught at local schools.

In the 1970s, his entrepreneurial spirit kicked in and he began to excel in selling Bestline products, an endeavor that rewarded him with many lifelong friends. In looking to expand on this business venture, he moved his family to the Syracuse area.

After a few years, Girdon and Cecile found a beautiful property in Skaneateles, where they started a Shorthorn beef cattle operation, and ultimately resided happily on their “forever farm.”

Together, Girdon and Cecile raised three children and two foster children. In 1984, Girdon, with his wife Cecile, founded VIP Companion Care, which offered in-home elder care services in Central NY. After 15 years of running the business, Girdon and Cecile retired to help raise and dote on their five grandchildren.

Girdon’s strength of body and spirit was an inspiration to all. He walked the farm property every chance he could, right up to the end; and liked to brag about his physical fitness and fence-climbing prowess with a sheepish smile on his face.

Girdon is survived by – son: Andrew (Cathy) Buck of Owasco, N.Y.; son: Nathan (Annie) Buck of Underhill Center, VT; five grandchildren: Carrie Feyerabend (Craig) of Vestal, N.Y.; Mary Aiwanse (Chris) of Rochester, N.Y.; Joseph Buck and his fiancé Katherine Saslawsky of Lake Forest, CA; Lyda Buck of Syracuse; Ivy Buck of Underhill Center, VT; two great-grandchildren: the Aiwanse twins (July 2025).

In addition to his parents, Girdon was predeceased by his beloved wife Cecile, brother Irving Buck, sister Phyllis Chaffee and daughter Carolyn Buck, who, having witnessed her parents’ giving spirits, became an organ donor upon her death.

Calling hours will be held Saturday, March 15, 2025 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Owasco Reformed Church, 5105 NYS Rte 38A, Owasco, N.Y., immediately followed by the memorial service. A committal will be held at 4:30 p.m. at Starrucca Rural Cemetery in Starrucca, PA.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Owasco Reformed Church (5105 NYS Rte. 38A, Owasco, NY) in memory of Girdon Buck. The family also encourages you to plant a tree or just admire God’s gift of nature all around us in honor of Girdon.