Henry Beck, 90, of Skaneateles, passed away peacefully March 9, 2025, at his home surrounded by his family.

Henry was born on Oct. 6, 1934 in Munich, Germany. After finishing his apprenticeship as a toolmaker, he spent two years in Brazil training others on the proper use of toolmaking equipment. This is a time in his life he often reflected on with fond memories.

Henry immigrated to the United States in 1956 at 22 years old and worked for the Deckel Corp,. installing precise toolmaking equipment across the country. He would eventually join the Deckel’s sales team.

Henry loved the United States and really enjoyed his time at Deckel and all the opportunities the company gave him to travel this beautiful county.

In 1973 he saved enough money and had enough courage to risk everything to start Tessy Plastics in Elbridge, which has now grown to 11 manufacturing plants and employs over 1,800 people worldwide and continues as a successful family business.

He married his childhood sweetheart Helga in 1960, and is survived by her and three boys Ralph, Roland and Ken, seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Henry loved skiing, bicycling and hiking. He was always busy working or playing every minute he was awake.

Henry enjoyed spending time with his family and it meant a lot to him that everyone got along. If Henry had one wish, it would be that anyone who reads this reaches out and attempts to mend a soured relationship.

Calling hours will be held on Thursday, March 13, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Robert D. Gray Funeral Home, Skaneateles. Funeral mass will be held on Friday, March 14 at 10 a.m. at St. Mary’s of the Lake Church, with a reception to follow. Burial will be private at St. Mary’s Cemetery.

The family would like to thank everyone who has cared for him during his final days which include Denise and her crew, the Commons in Auburn, Auburn Community Hospital, Upstate Community Hospital and Hospice of CNY.

In Lieu of flowers donations in Henry’s name can be made to Hospice of CNY or to the American Cancer Society. To send condolences, visit: robertdgrayfuneralhome.com.