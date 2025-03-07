John H. Hughes, 83, of Huntersville, NC, and formerly of Marcellus, passed away on Feb. 16, 2025, from the effects of progressive supranuclear palsy (PSP). Born in Delhi, N.Y., on July 19, 1941, to the late Adelaide (Harper) and Howard Hughes, he was a 1959 graduate of Delaware Academy.

John briefly attended Syracuse University where he was a proud member of the marching band in the 1959 Cotton Bowl. He later graduated from Williamsport Area Community College, Williamsport, PA, with an associate’s degree in electrical construction.

In 1966, John married Veronica Vamosy. They raised their four children in the house which John built in Marcellus until he and Veronica moved to Huntersville in 2021.

A residential electrician, John worked primarily in the Skaneateles area. In 1983, he started his own business, John Hughes Electric, and branched out to nearby communities. Even after retiring, John continued to answer service calls for friends and longtime customers.

John was always happy to share his knowledge and opinions. He enjoyed conversing with others and made friends easily. His family will especially miss his singing. He loved to sing and whistle, both at work and at home, and sang in the St. Francis Xavier Church choir in Marcellus, the Marcellus Chorale and the Community Singers of Lake Norman, NC. Also, John and Veronica were exemplary dancers in the Top Hats Dinner Dance Club for many years.

John enjoyed hunting, fishing and traveling. He traveled to 49 states, Ireland, Prague and several Caribbean islands. He and Veronica enjoyed the two-person canoe which he built, using it while camping with their dear friends in the Adirondacks and, in later years, while wintering in Englewood, FL.

Surviving are his wife, Veronica; children, Teresa (Jim) Beamish of Melrose, N.Y., Mark (Sandie) Hughes of Oakwood, GA, Andrea (Terry) Cook of Huntersville, NC, and Joanna (Stephen Michael) Ward of Bristow, VA; grandchildren, Rachel (Beamish) Luna, Gabriella and Colleen Beamish, Nicholas Hughes, Connor, Charlie and Leo Cook, and Ella and David Ward; and his sister, Joyce Wilkinson of Baldwinsville.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated on July 19 at 11 a.m. at St. Francis Xavier Church, 1 W. Main St., Marcellus.

Contributions, in memory of John, may be made to Friends of Marcellus Park, P.O. Box 301, Marcellus, NY 13108. Share condolences at BuranichFH.com.