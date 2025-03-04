Jane (Vollmar) Wheat passed away on Monday, Feb. 24, 2025, at the Commons Nursing Home in Auburn, New York. She was 96. She was born on March 15, 1928.

Jane is survived by three children, David Wheat, Melissa Wheat, and Jonathan Wheat; five grandchildren, Rebecca Wheat, James Wheat, Truth Wheat, Beth Wheat, and Ginger Anderson; three great-grandchildren, Andrew Wheat, Matthew Wheat, and Ayden Ponce’; and her daughter-in-law, Christina (David) Cassell.

She was predeceased by her daughter, Jennifer (Allen) Wheat-Anderson; her sister, Susanne (Stacy) Vollmar-Wood; her brother, Emil Vollmar; and her sister-in-law, Aurora Vollmar.

Jane is also survived by nieces, nephews, and so many others who knew and loved her.

She will be dearly missed.

Calling hours will be from 4 to 6 p.m. on Friday, March 14, at Robert D. Gray Funeral Home, Skaneateles. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 15, at 11 a.m. at The Skaneateles United Methodist Church.

In lieu of flowers, Jane requested donations be made to Skaneateles Volunteer Fire Department, 77 West Genesee St., Skaneateles, or Skaneateles Ambulance Volunteer Emergency Service Inc. (SAVES), 77 Fennell St., Skaneateles

