Milton “Milt” Kramer, 92, of Baldwinsville, passed away Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, at the Syracuse VA Medical Center after a short illness with family by his side. He was predeceased by his wife of over 50 years, Beverly.

Milton is survived by his children, Robert (Gloria), Ronald (Janet), Richard (Kay), Raymond (Colette), Karen (Ron), and Kim; 11 grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren; sister, Shirley, who he proudly reminded everyone that she is 104 and doing well.

Milton was a U.S. Marine Corps veteran and served in the Korean War, seeing combat during his entire tour.

Returning home, he eventually met his wife, Beverly and began a career in the U.S. Postal Service for over 25 years. Milt truly enjoyed his rural mail carrier route in the “Redrock” area of Baldwinsville.

He then retired from the USPS and began a new career as a school bus driver for the Baldwinsville Central School District. Bus driving was truly a job he loved and enjoyed. Seeing the kids grow throught the years was something he cherished and was even awarded a Varsity “Block B” for his caring and dedication.

Milt was also a highly respected girls fast pitch umpire at the varsity level and was known to help out the local little league quite often.

A native B’villian, he spent most of his life in the village and was active in the VFW, American Legion and the Moose Lodge.

Milt enjoyed fishing, going to breakfast in different places and really liked a good clambake. Milt loved playing cards of any kind. The last few years of his life he was blessed with the company of a good friend, Romayne Welch, with whom he spent a lot of time going places and enjoying life.

Milt was a devoted man of God and a member and former greeter at Word of Life Assembly of God in Baldwinsville.

Calling hours were held on Friday, Feb. 28, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Gates Funeral Home, 29 W. Genesee St., Baldwinsville. A service followed at 7 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Word of Life Assemblies of God Church, 12 E. Oneida St., Baldwinsville, NY 13027 or to the Baldwinsville American Legion, 8529 Smokey Hollow Rd., Baldwinsville, NY 13027.