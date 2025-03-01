James (Jim) R. Tarnow, 72, of Old Orchard Beach, Maine, passed away Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025, in his home of natural causes.

Born in Syracuse on March 26, 1952, he was the second of four sons of the late Robert M. Tarnow, Sr., and the late Audrey Ney Tarnow (Huntington), and predeceased by nephew Steven Tarnow(Dec. 6, 2024.)

Growing up in Baldwinsville, James would prove himself to be both a talented scholar and athlete while attending CW Baker High School from which he graduated with honors in 1970. During those years, he lettered in baseball, football, basketball and lacrosse, for which he was honored with numerous accolades. He was twice awarded with the Class of ‘39 award for most outstanding athlete. He was the recipient of the 1970 Italian American Athletic Club scholarship as the top scholar athlete in Central New York. He was later inducted into the Baldwinsville Hall of Fame as a member of the 1995-1996 class.

He would continue playing lacrosse while pursuing his bachelor’s degree at SUNY Cortland which he received in 1975. He was a member of two national championship teams, the 1973 USILA champion and the 1975 NCAA Division II-III champion. As one of the team captains in 1975, he helped the team to a 12-11 victory over Hobart, scoring the winning goal in the closing minutes and being named MVP of the game. He was honored as a NCAA Division II-III All American.

He earned an MBA from Syracuse University while also serving as a graduate assistant lacrosse coach. He then moved to New York City pursuing a career in finance where he worked for NBC and CBS during his years there, a time that also saw him run in the 1988 and 1989 NYC Marathons.

Periodic New York getaways would often have him visiting longtime friends such as the late Steve Sanford in Vermont or John Fiorini in Maine. This would lead to a newfound passion for skiing, and subsequent skiing trips to Switzerland and the western United States. Other non-skiing travels were highlighted by a solo cross country road trip to the Oregon coast, as well as a personal Alaskan adventure.

But it was the skiing interest that would, in part, lead James to eventually relocate to Southwest Harbor Maine where he pursued his dream of owning his own coffee shop. After many years he moved to the Portland area where he worked for H&R Block and LL Bean prior to his retirement just a few years ago.

James competitiveness and passion led to many accomplishments and rewarding experiences. Reserved, humble, and self-reliant were the quintessence of James who is survived by his three brothers, John R. (Janice) of Camillus, Robert M. Jr. (Sandra) of Baldwinsville, and Michael S. (Francine) of Phoenix, AZ. He is also survived by nephews Jonathan (Beverly), Jason (Joanna), Robert and Ryan and niece, Natalie (Adan and their two daughters Brinley and Emmy).

The family will be celebrating James’ life with a memorial service and reception on Saturday, May 17, at Fireside By The River (Formerly The Fireside Inn), 2347 W. Genesee Road, Baldwinsville. Services will start at 11 a.m., with reception immediately to follow. We invite all who wish to attend (date previously noted was May 10.) Please feel free to RSVP to [email protected] if you plan to join us. The family request in lieu of flowers donations be made to prostate cancer research or a charity of your choice in the name of James R. Tarnow. Guestbook at FalardeauFH.com.