William Spencer Stull III, known to friends and family as Bill, died Sunday morning, Feb. 2, 2025, in Tucson, AZ, where Bill lived for several decades,at the age of 66 following a prolonged illness.

Bill grew up in Skaneateles, graduated from Skaneateles High School in 1976, and received his bachelor’s degree from St. Lawrence University in 1981.

He is survived by his loving wife, Jean Young, his mother, Beverly White, his stepfather, Stephen White, his brother, Eric, his niece, Maria, and a wide circle of family and friends who treasured his lively (and often acerbic) wit.

An accomplished photographer, writer, and illustrator, Bill will be remembered for his kindness and generosity of spirit.

Thank you to everyone for your thoughts and prayers for Jean and the rest of his friends and family.