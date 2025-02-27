James John Knieser, 85, of Cazenovia, passed away peacefully on Feb. 25, 2025.

Jim was predeceased by his beloved life partner, Patricia Palermo; his sister, Betty MacDonald; and his brother, Robert Knieser.

He is survived by his sister, Christine Crawford; lifelong friend and first wife, Helen Knieser; daughters, Patricia Pfeif (Eric Pfeif), Noreen Cerbone (Dwayne Cerbone), Beth Phillips (Anthony Deboni) and Laura Reeder (William Bullen); as well as 12 grandchildren, two nieces, two nephews and two great-granddaughters.

Jim retired from his career as a technical writer with Xerox in Webster, N.Y., and had a deep appreciation for nature, music and food. He devoted his time to skiing, kayaking, bowling, family and to his passion for fixing things. He instilled a love of hummingbirds in all of his daughters and served as a historian for his Lebanese family ancestry. His adventurous spirit will be missed.

A private family celebration of his life will be held in the summer.

