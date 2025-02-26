Sandra Bonney Kane, 83, of Cazenovia, died Feb. 15, 2025 in Estero, FL.

She was born in Trenton, N.J., in 1941 to Jeannette and Reed Bonney. She graduated with a nursing degree from Columbia University and moved to Madison, WI, where she met her husband, Dr. Peter B. Kane. They married in 1966 and settled in Cazenovia in 1971.

She was an accomplished quilter, basket maker, gardener and cook. She enjoyed bridge, cross country skiing and swimming in the lake. Her greatest joy was taking care of her family and her golden retrievers.

She loved all things nature. For her, a walk in the woods was restorative. She and her husband bought a farm years ago so she could teach her kids how to identify wild flowers and birds. She could identify trees from their bark or leafless branches. She loved to see the deer in the early evening eating apples in the orchard and cavorting in the backyard. It was always a delight for Sandy to watch the mama fox teaching her kits.

She is survived by her husband, Peter and her 14 children and grandchildren; David Kane (m. Joan Kane), Peter Kane and Paul Kane, Cathrine Collins (m. Chris Collins), Rachel Collins, Ash Collins and Carolyn Collins and Tom Kane (m. Kim Kane), Evan Kane, Andre Jordan and Olivia Jordan, along with her sister Judy Slack and brother William Bonney.

A memorial will be scheduled in the summer of 2025 in Cazenovia.