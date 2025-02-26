Loving mother, grandmother and sister Maravene Ester Marion (Gregg), 89, passed away on Feb. 23, 2025, in Syracuse. Born on Sept. 25, 1935, in Cazenovia, she remained deeply connected to her hometown throughout her life.

Maravene graduated from Cazenovia High School and later dedicated herself to raising her six children. After they were grown, she worked for the town of Cazenovia, the town of Fenner and the town of Nelson, meticulously handling bookkeeping by hand. She also devoted time to volunteering at St. James Church for several years. A devoted mother, Maravene supported her children at all their sporting events and throughout their lives. She was an avid New York Giants fan and hosted annual gatherings in their honor. Her love for knitting brought joy to many, as numerous friends and family members cherish the special Christmas stockings she crafted by hand. She also enjoyed bowling and meeting her church friends at Albert’s on Saturday night for a cocktail after mass. She cherished time spent in Martha’s Vineyard on her annual trips.

Maravene is survived by her daughters Katherine Burns of Cazenovia; Patricia Marion (Stone) of Fayetteville; Julia Marion of Cortland; and her son Robert Marion of Cazenovia. She also leaves behind her grandchildren Lindsey Ross (Eric); Derek Rasmussen; Michael Ross (Caroline), and a grandson Graham Ross; daughter-in-law Joanne Marion; sister-in-law Sally Gregg; brother John Gregg (Heidi); sister Debbie Johnson (Dave); and several nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her parents Robert and Nelda Gregg; her brother Robert Gregg; her beloved son John (Eddie) Marion; her daughter Suzie Marion; son-in-law Robert Burns—all from Cazenovia and her granddaughter Heather Ross.

Despite enduring many hardships through the illnesses of her children, Maravene never lost her faith.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, at 11 a.m. at Saint James Roman Catholic Church on Green Street in Cazenovia, New York. A gathering to celebrate Maravene’s life will follow at the Lincklaen House in Cazenovia. A spring burial will be in St. James Cemetery. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Suzie Marion Memorial fund at Cazenovia High School or the Cazenovia Fire Department. Maravene’s unwavering love for her family and community will be fondly remembered by all who knew her.