Anna Frances Walton was born on Aug. 6, 1946, in Auburn to Aurelle Wagner Walton and David T. Walton, Sr., the sixth of eleven children. She grew up in Skaneateles and passed away in New Mexico on Jan. 12, 2025, after a long struggle with dementia.

Anna graduated from Mt. Carmel High School, Auburn, (class of ‘64), Nazareth College, Rochester, (class of ‘68, B.A. English/French), and Highlands University, Las Vegas, NM (M.S. Library Science.)

Upon college graduation, and after short residences in and about Rochester, Anna moved west as a newlywed. For years she taught for the Bureau of Indian Affairs on a Navajo reservation in Dilkon, AZ. She eventually settled in Santa Fe, NM, devoted to raising her two sons, Whalen Brady and Joshua Brady.

She served for over a decade as a librarian and tutor to young men held at a detention center in Springer, NM.

More recently she had moved to Las Vegas, NM where she lovingly restored her Arts & Crafts home, engaged in gardening, tutoring high school students, tai chi, reading, writing, hiking on mountain trails, skiing and spending time with close knit friends.

Anna was an entrepreneur. She was creative and loved to sew, developing her line of Pendleton fabric bears known as “Anna Bears.”

She remained at home in the west, ever appreciative of its striking and initially unfamiliar beauty and the energy flowing down from the Rockies. She nevertheless loved returning summers to visit the East Coast, especially Skaneateles, to be recharged by the lake, she said, and to spend days with family.

When we recall Anna we think of words such as sweet, gentle, generous, creative, imaginative, spiritual, humorous, silly, fair-minded, compassionate and caring (of the environment, humanity, really the universe!)

In her pre-teen and teen years she was crazy about horses and ever devoted to her incessant drawing, artwork and reading. In college she became fluent in French, lived for a time off-campus at Le Puy, a French language residence and even drove a French-based Simca car! We noted her early interest in politics and commitment to ideals. On her 1964 high school yearbook dedication page she had penned an ahead-of-her-years poem on the JFK assassination, beginning with the memorable lines:

“Whom do you carry between you, bearers? And why do the people weep?”

She took to heart JFK’s “call to the young of heart, regardless of age” on the need for public service, and his “New Frontier” of contributing to the country.

She is survived by her son Whalen Brady of Albuquerque, and her former husband Tom Brady (Dee Blanco, DVM) of Santa Fe. She was predeceased by her son Joshua Brady and her parents. She is also survived by siblings John (Sue) Walton, Elizabeth Zebley, Aurelle (Gerard) Rath, Linus (Kathleen) Walton, Francis (Debra) Walton, and Sheila (Moshe Toledo) Walton.

Several of her siblings have passed: Peter (Carol) Walton, Mary Walton Sullivan, David Walton, Jr., and Paul Bartholomew (Suzi Tucker) Walton.

A celebration of Anna’s life will be held Sunday, July 27, 2025, 12:00 – 2:00 pm, at St. Mary’s of the Lake Church parish center, Jordan Street, Skaneateles.

Anna, you are deeply missed. In her memory, think of a special act of kindness, of reaching out, and then act on it.