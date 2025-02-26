Alan L Gammon, 102, of Maria Joseph Manor, Danville, PA, formerly of Marcellus, passed away Feb. 7, 2025, in Danville, PA.

Born in Norway, Maine, on April 23, 1922, he attended Bowdoin College in Brunswick Maine, graduating summa cum laude.

Following college, Alan served in the U.S. Navy for over three years as an electronics officer in the WWII amphibian forces, going on active-duty March 29, 1943. He attained the rank of lieutenant, senior grade, serving aboard LSTs in various theaters of operation including the Mediterranean, the English Channel (Normandy), the Pacific (Philippines) and Okinawa (Japan).

Following the war, Alan attended Harvard University, earning master’s degrees in engineering science and applied physics. He worked as a project engineer for Sperry Corporation for five years, then taught math and physics at Kent School in Connecticut for nine years. Subsequently, he served as a professor of physics at Onondaga Community College in Syracuse for 21 years.

Alan has lived in Danville, PA, since 2009. He was preceded in death by his wife, Phyllis, in 2010. He is survived by a brother, Richard (Spokane WA), daughters Cynthia Gammon (Houston TX) and Catherine Bastian (Danville PA), five grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

Alan enjoyed being outdoors, tending his vegetable garden and taking the family camping and canoeing. He was also handy in the kitchen, baking bread often and cooking up soups and homegrown butternut squash. The grandchildren fondly remember games of dominoes and Sudoku.

The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff of Maria Joseph Manor Assisted Living for their exceptional care of Alan over the many years he resided there.

Services will be private at the convenience of the family.

Memorial Contributions may be made to Maria Joseph Manor, 1707 Montour Blvd., Danville PA 17821.

Arrangements are under the direction of Visneski Funeral Home, Inc 42 West Mahoning Street Danville PA 17821; visneski.com.