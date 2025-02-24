With love, we announce the passing of Friede Miller, 90, on Jan. 24, 2025, surrounded by worship and earthly love, gladly greeted by her husband, Lisle and daughter, Margaret (Miller) Jock at Heaven’s doors. Born in Germany, she was a long-time resident of Baldwinsville. She is a mom to Gitti McLaughlin, Syracuse, Tom (Doreen) of Harrisburg, PA, Mike (Kathy) of Seneca Falls, Steve (Lynn) of Baldwinsville, Grandma and Omi (to 14), Great-Grandma (to 11), Great-Great Grandma (to one) and parishioner of St. Mary’s in Baldwinsville.

A celebration of Friede’s life was held on Thursday, Jan. 30, from 9 – 11 a.m. at the Falardeau Funeral Home, in Baldwinsville with a funeral mass at St. Mary’s Church following at 11:30 a.m. Burial was in St. Mary’s Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to a food pantry of your choice or a donation to the Marge (Miller) Jock scholarship fund through the Baldwinsville Community Scholarship Foundation.

She lived life with zest and filled the room with the aroma of tid-bits cooking, especially soups. She was a master of many crafts – an extraordinary cook, healer of hearts, gardener, servant of her community and the host of gatherings within her home where generations bonded over food, stories and the occasional debate.

Friede could often be found making ceramics, praying Novenas, creating treasures during “stitch n’ bitch”, traveling and enjoying the theater with friends including Molly and Cindy. Friede served a long and memorable career at many local businesses including the Fireside, Phoebe’s, The Sherwood, Dave’s Big M, Goetz and retired from Steigerwald’s, Friede had a wit sharper than her shears and a knack for finding humor in the mundane. Her zingers? Legendary. Her hugs? Affirming. Her cookies? Therapy.

Friede would remind us that you should eat dessert first because you never know when God needs you back and that family is the bond that ties and gags. She reminds us all that family goes beyond biology and that family is forever. She leaves behind a legacy of love, laughter and recipes no one can quite replicate.