Duane M. Milin, 69, of East Syracuse, died Friday, Feb. 21, 2025, at Crouse Hospital following a short illness. He was born Feb. 24, 1955, in Syracuse to Millicent and Joseph Milin, Jr. Duane was a graduate of Fabius-Pompey High School, class of 1973 and attended Chaminade University of Honolulu. He was employed as an income maintenance specialist with the Onondaga County Department of Social Services for 30 years until his retirement in 2010. Duane was a communicant of St. James Church and a long-time member of their choir. He was a very social person, always making friends wherever he went. Duane enjoyed listening and playing music but most important to him was the time he spent with his family.

Duane is survived by his sister, Helen (Alex Barnicott) Stewart; his brother, Joe (Michelle) Milin; his niece and nephews, Erin Milin, Patrick (Lori) Milin and Graham (Maggy) Stewart; his grandniece, Simone and grandnephew, Cal. He was predeceased by his parents, Millicent and Joseph Milin, Jr.

Calling hours will be held from 4 to 6 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025 at Michael E. Brown Funeral Services, 2333 Fenner Road in Cazenovia. A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m., Friday, Feb. 28, 2025 in St. James Church with a reception to follow in the fellowship hall of the church. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Duane’s memory may be made to St. James Church, 6 Green St., Cazenovia, NY 13035 or to the American Heart Association online at www.heart.org. Condolences for the Milin family may be left at michaelebrownfuneralservices.com.