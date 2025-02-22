Robert Allen Diamond, 84, of Baldwinsville, passed away on Feb. 16, 2025, at Upstate Hospital.

Robert was born on December 4, 1940 to the late Hubert and Josephine (Reitano) Diamond of Oxford, N.Y.

Robert, known by many throughout his life as “Al” is survived by his wife of 64 years, Carol Case Diamond of Baldwinsville, his son, Craig Allen (Marie Anne) Diamond of Granada Hills, CA and his daughter Deborah (David) Lewis of Phoenix, NY; five grandchildren, Michael Lewis, Jillian (Joseph) Smith, Julianna (Evan) Rogotzke, Macrae Allen (Maria) Diamond and Marcella Corinne Diamond; two great-grandchildren, Adilee Grace and Elijah Robert. He is also survived by his brother, Richard Diamond and sister, Linda Hunter of Oxford, N.Y.

He was predeceased by his brothers, Hubert “Sonny” Diamond and Thomas Diamond and his sisters Katherine Purdy and Ann Blau.

A Memorial Service and Burial at Riverview Cemetery in Baldwinsville, NY will be held at a later date, along with a Celebration of Life gathering of family and friends.