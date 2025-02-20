Michael P. Reeve, 83, of Cazenovia, passed away on Feb. 1, 2025, rejoining his beloved wife Mary Therese who preceded him in death nine months earlier.

A dedicated engineer and educator, Mike taught mechanical engineering technology at SUNY Morrisville for over 30 years. He was known for his problem-solving skills and his work at Reeve Enterprises.

He had a passion for all cars, but especially restoration of vintage cars from 1910-1920s and was active in the Franklin Trek community.

He is lovingly survived by his children Mary Pat Reeve (Mark Daly) of Arlington, MA, Patrick Reeve of Cazenovia, and Maggie Tompkins of Wolcott, N.Y.; and nine grandchildren: Matthew, Theresa, Michael, Emma, Simon, Callum, Joy, Gwendolyn and Madeline.

A mass celebrating his life will be held on Friday, March 7 at 10:30 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Church in Fayetteville.