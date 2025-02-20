It is with profound sadness that the family of Helen Louise Clarke (Donohue) announce her passing on Feb. 16, 2025, at the age of 87 years old.

Helen was born in Cuylerville, N.Y., on Oct. 23, 1937, to Dorothy and Edward Donohue. Unfortunately, when Helen was 10 months old her father was killed in a car accident and she was lovingly raised by her great-aunt and uncle, Helen and Howard Ross in Syracuse.

She graduated in 1956 from Central High School in Syracuse. After marrying and raising her daughters she was employed for 20 years with the Onondaga County Public Library.

Helen was a long-time member of the Order of the Eastern Star and the Marcellus United Methodist of Church. Over the years she enjoyed bowling in the leagues at the Marcellus Lanes, singing with the Sweet Adelines and dancing at the Arthur Murray Dance Studio.

After retirement, she enjoyed keeping in touch with many of her former co-workers and friends, volunteering at the Marcellus United Methodist Church’s Thrift Shop, reading, watching game shows and shopping. However, it was her family and friends that gave her the most joy. She was generous, caring and a life-long sender of greeting cards.

She will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 67 years, Phillip D. Clarke; daughters Tamara Clarke of Marcellus, Pamela (Donald) Knoop of Cicero and Nancy (Glenn) Ukolowicz of Weedsport; grandchildren Janice (Nathan) Proctor of Maryland, Phillip Knoop of North Syracuse and Sierra Church of California; great-grandchildren Bexley Church and Elliott Proctor; sister Margaret (Butch) Akin as well as many nieces and nephews.

In addition to being predeceased by her parents and great aunt and uncle, Helen is predeceased by her great-aunt Cora, sister and brother in-law Betsy and Ed Claud, brother and sister-in-law Charles and Josephine Donohue, brothers and sisters in law Ken and Kate Clark and Dorothy and Bernie Prunner as well as her beloved pets, Doodle, Butch, Spot, Coco, Pudge, Peanut and Cassie.

Services will be held Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025, at Plis Funeral Home in Marcellus at 33 North St. Calling hours and visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. followed by a service at 11 a.m. and burial at Greenlawn Memorial Cemetery in Warners.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Helen’s name can be made to the Marcellus United Methodist Church’s Thrift Shop at 1 Slocombe Avenue, Marcellus, NY 13108 or Humane CNY at 4915 West Taft Road, Liverpool, NY 13088.

Condolences for the family may be left at plisfuneralhome.com.