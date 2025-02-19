Heaven has gained a special soul. Our beloved mother and grandmother, Susan Mosher, passed away on Feb. 2, 2025, from pancreatic cancer.

Susan was born to Margaret and Everett Rose on June 12, 1940, and raised in the small town of Franklin, N.Y., where she went to Franklin Central High School. She then attended Albany Business College and met her late husband while in Albany. The two of them had many wonderful adventures together camping and portaging their canoe, skiing throughout Switzerland and buying a Volkswagen Karmann Ghia while exploring Germany. They then settled in Skaneateles where they devoted their lives to raising their two children, Jeremy and Jessica.

Susan was a wonderful mother who was always there when we needed her the most. She was a member of the Parent Teacher Association and volunteered on numerous committees while we were in school. She was also involved in the Skaneateles Presbyterian Church and enjoyed volunteering for Meals on Wheels.

Susan had a passion for reading, swimming, eating sweets, going out to eat with family and friends, making much anticipated scavenger hunts with her grandkids and watching the wildlife out of her picture window. Throughout her life, she maintained a sweet and simple demeanor that won the trust and hearts of many.

As a mother and a friend, Susan was known for her kind heart and calming spirit, as a listening ear and ever supportive presence and as someone with unconditional love. She was a private and quiet person, but also very witty and fun. Even at the end, she found a way to smile and laugh. Susan built the most beautiful friendships- friends who meant the world to her. Their support throughout her life, and especially at the end, gave her so much more happiness, independence, comfort, and dignity for which her family will be forever grateful.

Susan is survived by her two big sisters (Sally Eldred and Shirley Finch), her two children, Jeremy Mosher (Shelly Lall) and Jessica Johnson (Chris Johnson), three grandchildren, Cooper (13), Kyleigh (11), and Colby (9), and a number of sweet grand doggies.

Her life will be celebrated once the snow melts on June 14, 2025, with service at 11 a.m. at the Presbyterian Church in Skaneateles followed by lunch reception.

