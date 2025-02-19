Patricia Merchant Marris, 84, of Erieville, passed away Monday, Feb. 17, 2025 at Oneida Health Rehabilitation and Extended Care Facility. She was born June 17, 1940, in Cazenovia to Selah and Mina Merchant. Pat was the proprietor of the Erieville Corner Store for several years before going to work at Dielectric Laboratories.

She is survived by her children, Susan (Ernie) Sellen of Erieville and Randy (Heidi) Marris of Hoboken, GA; her sisters, Jane Parker of Pitcher, N.Y., Peggy Johnson of Bath, NH and Marggie Merchant of Lenoir, SC; four grandchildren, Justin Marris of Norwich, N.Y., Crystal Payne of Canastota, NY, Jason Sellen of Prospect, N.Y. and Jeremey Sellen of Pasadena, MD; eight great-grandchildren as well as several nieces and nephews.

Patricia was predeceased by her father, Selah Merchant; her mother, Mina Waite Merchant Franklin; her husband of 22 years, Robert G. Marris; her longtime companion of over 20 years, John W. Minor, Sr.; her son, Arthur “Mike” Custer and by her brothers, James and Gerald Merchant.

There are no calling hours. Private services will be held at a later date with burial in Valley View Cemetery in South Otselic, New York. Condolences for Patricia’s family may be left at michaelebrownfuneralservices.com.