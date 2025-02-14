Joseph Michael Hennigan, 70, of Skaneateles and Sarasota, FL, passed away on Dec. 22, 2024, after a four year struggle with Alzheimer’s Disease.

Born Feb. 21, 1954, in Syracuse, Joe was the third of Robert D. and Virginia Egan Hennigan’s eight children. His parents instilled in him a strong sense of responsibility to your family, friends and community that he carried with him throughout his life. Joe spent his formative years in Skaneateles, where he excelled at sports and academics, challenged authority and made lifelong friends.

Educated at Syracuse University with a BA and MBA, Joe was a dedicated Syracuse sports fan and season ticket holder. He started his career at KPMG Peat Marwick, a tenure that over the next 15 years included becoming a tax partner in Washington DC, Rochester, N.Y., London, England, and Cincinnati, OH. Moving his family around the world and country, he returned to his hometown of Skaneateles in 1996 after his mother’s Alzheimer’s diagnosis.

He continued his professional career at Welch Allyn as the director of corporate tax and risk, a role that would lead him to become the CFO of Hand Held Products, Executive Director of The Allyn Family Office, and back to Welch Allyn where he was CFO from 2012 until it was sold in 2015.

Joe was a dedicated husband, father and friend, nurturing these relationships with the same loyalty as his professional obligations. In the early years he enjoyed coaching his kids’ youth soccer and baseball teams. He loved Sunday morning hikes and skiing as a family at what he called the “Church of Our Lord at Song Mountain.” Communing with nature was where he felt most at peace. Aspiring to be an Adirondack 46er, he enjoyed the 20 peaks he was able to conquer. The last two summits were the absolute best with his three children and future son-in-law, one year after his Alzheimer’s diagnosis. Foremost among his qualities, Joe was an excellent advice-giver. He shared wisdom and honesty when his children, friends and family needed it most, a gift that was dearly missed in his final years. Some of his best advice was as lasting as it was simple – “keep smiling.”

Apart from his wife Mary Ellen, Joe’s true love was Skaneateles Lake. Summer days of his youth were filled with swimming, boating and waterskiing. He met and married Mary Ellen beside it and, as they spent their 20s renting summer camps with friends, they dreamed of someday having a place of their own. That dream was realized in 1992 when they purchased “Trailer on the Lake,” eventually building a year-round home that became a generational gathering place. His extended family reunites there every summer for Cousin’s Weekend, a tradition started by Joe to keep his nuclear family connected to his brothers, sisters and their families. Evenings around the porch dining table sharing a meal, a bottle of wine, and lively conversation with his favorite people in the world was Joe’s idea of the perfect end to a perfect day on the lake!

Since retiring, Joe enjoyed the winter months with new and old friends, staying warm and maintaining his active lifestyle on Lido Beach, Sarasota. He faced the illness that gradually took his memory with dignity, humor and love. We owe tremendous gratitude to the many family and friends who stood by us through this difficult journey. In that time Joe was able to see his daughter marry, his son get engaged and the birth of his first grandchild. It was at Claire’s wedding in 2022 that Joe got to live up to his nickname on the dancefloor, one last time… Joe “Stayin Alive” Hennigan!

Joe was predeceased by his parents, Bob and Ginny Hennigan; brothers-in-law, Larry Arlotta and Jeff Janson; sister-in-law, Margie Hennigan and beloved Jack Russel Terrier, Huck.

He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Mary Ellen Driscoll Hennigan; his son, Matthew D. Hennigan of Lisbon, Portugal; his son, Michael J. Hennigan and his fiancé, Ritza Francois of Trumansburg, N.Y.; his daughter, Claire M. Hennigan MD, her husband, Maxwell Struever and grandson, Egan Joseph Struever of Brooklyn, N.Y. He is also survived by his brothers, Robert, Peter (Sue), Bill (Moira), Dan and Christopher (Buffie) Hennigan and their families; his sisters, Patti Hennigan and Karen Janson and their families; his sister-in-law, Kathleen D. Arlotta and her family; his aunts and uncles, Mary Egan, Ellie Egan (George) Wendell and William (Beverly) Egan DDS; as well as 20 first cousins, 20 nieces and nephews and 15 great-nieces and nephews.

Donations may be made in Joe’s memory to the Skaneateles Lake Association (skaneateleslakeassociation.org/ P.O. Box 862, Skaneateles, N.Y. 13152) or the Cure Alzheimer’s Fund (curealz.org / 34 Washington St., Suite 230, Wellesley Hills, MA 02481).

A Celebration of Life is planned for Sunday, May 4, 2025 at 1 p.m. at The Allyn Lodge, 4355 State Street Road, Skaneateles Falls, NY, 13153. Joe’s family will welcome all who want to remember, honor and toast him at that time. Words of comfort may be expressed at tjpfuneralhome.com.