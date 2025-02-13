Thomas F. DeLany, 85, of Fayetteville, passed away on Friday, Feb. 7, 2025, at home. Born in Syracuse on Dec. 29, 1939, he was the son of Thomas F. DeLany and Christine Dossert DeLany Foote.

He attended Christian Brothers Academy, as well as LeMoyne College.

Following his service in the U.S. Air Force, his career was spent working in human resources, first at Crouse Hinds and then at National Grid. He was also a member of Immaculate Conception Church in Fayetteville.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by sister, Patricia DeLany DiFlorio and brothers, Terrence J. and Timothy DeLany.

Surviving are his wife of 62 years, Maureen Kelly DeLany; daughters, Carrie (Richard) Wayne of Fayetteville, Mary (Anthony) Lowe of Chittenango, Colleen (Matthew) Wells of DeWitt; grandchildren, Maggie and Andrew Lowe of Chittenango, Tim Wayne of Fayetteville, Lilly and Cate Wells of DeWitt; sisters, Kathy (Mike) Stapleton of Cortland, Chrissy (Charlie) Lynch of Auburn; and 26 nieces and nephews.

A calling hour will be from 10:15-11:15 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 22, at Immaculate Conception Church, 400 Salt Springs St, Fayetteville. The funeral Mass will begin at 11:30 a.m. at the church. Interment will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery in DeWitt at a future date.

Contributions may be made to Hospice of CNY, 990 7th North Street, Liverpool, NY 13088 or to Immaculate Conception Church, 400 Salt Springs Street, Fayetteville, NY 13066.

