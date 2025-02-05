Tina Gross-Jones, 66, of Cicero, died peacefully at her home on Jan. 21, 2025. Tina grew up in the village of Baldwinsville and graduated from CW Baker High School in 1976.

At the age of 9 in August 1967 Tina had her photo published in the local paper as she became the 100,000th visitor to The Erie Maid, a floating exhibition of Erie Canal lore as it passed through Lock 24 a few blocks from her home. She cherished this memory and kept the clipping throughout her life.

Professionally, Tina was a highly skilled prepress technician and worked at Syracuse University Publishing Services for over 30 years. Tina loved shoes, music, her two sweet dogs Deja and Ricky and playing cards. Outgoing and quick witted, she was a favorite friend of many, especially those at the South Shore Association, where she was a senior member.

Tina is predeceased by her beloved husband Robert A. Jones of Cicero, her father Milton L. Gross of Fulton and her brother Greg Gross of Baldwinsville. She is survived by her mother Theresa Gross and her sister Bridget McDonell (Alex) all of Baldwinsville, and many extended family and close friends.

Donations welcome at humanecny.org. For celebration of life details or to sign the guest book: falardeaufh.com.