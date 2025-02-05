Susan English Haaf, 74, of Cazenovia, passed away suddenly on Friday, Jan. 31, 2025. She was born in Syracuse to Leland L. English and Harriett Isabelle English. In addition to her family, Susan had many friendships that spanned decades. From her more than 30 years working at Agway and Hematology Oncology Associates from which she retired to enjoy her hobbies and social life. She was a loyal and cherished friend to many.

As an avid gardener, Susan could usually be found in one of her several gardens. She was also known to use a dock as a raft to get across the pond to put lights on a tree or keep the goose nest safe from minks every spring. She was always doing something to make the world a more beautiful place. When she wasn’t gardening, she loved interior design, antiques, fashion and all things mid-century modern or leopard print. She was always dressed to the nines with fabulous shoes. Her kind soul emanated light and her laugh could be heard miles away. To know her was to love her completely and she will be forever missed.

She is survived by her husband Clifford Haaf; stepdaughters, Kristen (Melissa) DiGiovanni and Cynthia (Timothy) Haaf-Murphy; granddaughters, Paige and Mackenzie Murphy; her brothers, Neil (Rosemarie) English and Gilbert (Brenda) English. Susan is also survived by a niece, nephews, great-nieces and nephew and their families and two great-great-nieces that will miss Gigi greatly. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her sister, Nancy L. English.

Calling hours will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. with a service of remembrance to follow on Friday, Feb. 7, 2025 at Michael E. Brown Funeral Services, 2333 Fenner Road in Cazenovia. A private burial will take place in the spring.

Everyone knows that Susan loved flowers but there was one thing that she loved even more and that was animals. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Susan’s memory to Helping Hounds Dog Rescue, 7268 Caswell St., North Syracuse, NY 13212 or online at helpinghoundsdogrescue.org. Condolences for the English/Haaf family may be left at michaelebrownfuneralservices.com.