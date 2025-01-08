Mary Ann Loftus, 69, passed away peacefully in her home on Dec. 24, 2024, after a long battle with cancer. Both of her children, Zachary and Arlie, were by her side.

Mary Ann, born and raised in Skaneateles, was a bright light in her family and friend’s lives. She had a vibrant personality, unapologetic authenticity, incredible sense of humor and deeply empathetic kindness. Mary Ann was very intuitive. She knew when to call or what was going on in someone’s life before she was told. Between that and her thoughtful anticipation of other’s needs, she became a close confidante and shoulder to cry on for many. Above all, she was an incredible loving mother. She was inconceivably strong until the end and her joyous presence will be missed.

Mary Ann graduated from Skaneateles High School in 1973 where her hobbies included skiing, cheerleading, golf and sailing. She attended Monroe Community College in Rochester, N.Y., and then moved to Los Angeles where she worked for the Writers Guild of America.

Moving to Washington D.C., she worked on Capitol Hill. After marrying, she moved to Purcellville, VA, where she raised her family and worked for the Loudoun County Public Schools system as a teacher for Head-Start, a preschool for low-income families. Head-Start would give her an opportunity to further her education in early childhood development, which became one of her passions.

Helping those less fortunate was just one of the many ways she displayed her character and kindness. While teaching for Head-Start, she had a student whose story touched her so deeply she entered a mentorship program with the girl. Mary Ann did everything with her whole heart and this was no different. The student became a second daughter to Mary Ann and they stayed in touch until her final days. Mary Ann’s kindness and generosity were beyond measure and she was a generous supporter of many charities.

After her youngest child left for college, Mary Ann moved to Jordan, pursuing a spiritual journey where she found tremendous faith. As part of that faith, she performed the Hajj and touched the wall in Mecca. She was curious and adventurous, living all over the world in her lifetime. She passed away in Kuwait City and was buried there in accordance with her faith.

Mary Ann is predeceased by her parents, Marian and David Loftus, and a sister, Elizabeth (Betsy) Loftus. She is survived by two children, Zachary West (Leila) and Arlie Aronski (Michael), and five grandchildren. Also, eight brothers and sisters; David Loftus (Jane), Pamela Pidhirny (John), Jo Ann Loftus, Margaret Newland (Fergus), Jon Loftus (Tayloe), Philip Loftus, Amy Kimm (Todd), Mark Loftus (Linh) and numerous nieces and nephews

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made online to Refugees International or do something unexpected and kind for someone without an explanation.