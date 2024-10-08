Brian Tait Coughlin, 60, of Cazenovia, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024 in an aviation accident at the Old Rhinebeck Aerodrome in Rhinebeck, N.Y.

He was born on Sept. 9, 1964, in Syracuse and grew up in Fayetteville and Manlius. Brian graduated from Fayetteville-Manlius Senior High School in 1982 and from Lemoyne College in 1986. From his teenage years on, Brian was an entrepreneurial, self-starting businessman. He was always his own boss, operating Coughlin Construction for more than 40 years. He was a painstaking craftsman, obsessed with doing things right, whether in building a new home or restoring historic homes, barns or buildings.

While the bachelor days of his early adulthood had a certain appeal, Brian was never happier than when his flightpath crossed that of Jenny Larter, who landed her Stearman biplane at the Rhinebeck Aerodrome in September of 1994. It was clear to all that she was a very special young woman; that she shared his love of flying and antique planes and cars was but a bonus. Her move into Brian’s first home, always known as “The Barn,” was ample proof of her love for him. They were married just one year later in a memorable wedding at her family’s summer home on Lake George, where the wedding party was ferried to church in a mahogany parade of gorgeous antique wooden boats. The town of Hague is still recovering from the epic celebration that ensued.

Brian’s boyhood passion for aviation became a lifelong avocation and vocation. He was an acknowledged expert in all aspects of aircraft of the World War I era and was frequently sought out by aviation publications and documentary filmmakers for his generous expertise. Over the course of his rich and varied life, he restored to museum quality and flightworthy construction numerous historic planes, including a Sopwith Triplane, two Sopwith pups, two Fokker Triplanes, three Fokker DVIII’s, a Fleet biplane, a Curtiss Wright Jr, and a Curtiss Robin, among others. Many of these airplanes are still flying regularly today as living examples of his dedication and talent. Others are forever preserved in museums around the world from New Zealand to Maine, California to Europe, and everywhere in between, although he would rather they be flown. But his interest in history and its stories went far beyond aviation; it permeated all aspects of his life, his work and his friendships. Brian was a collector of wonderful stories and interesting things and he hated parting with anything that might, perhaps, one day, be restored to working order.

Nowhere is this more evident than at the home he and Jenny restored in Cazenovia, Crosswinds Farm. The project included the painstaking relocation of the old farmhouse, construction of a hangar and runway that would enable him, Jenny, their children, Elsa and Teddy, and so many friends to grace the skies of Central New York in the Stearman biplane and his beloved Piper Cub. With skis on the Cub, Brian made spectacular winter landings and takeoffs on Cazenovia Lake, and he thrilled the members of the Caz Ski Club with his acrobatics. Crosswinds Farm was the site of so many wonderful parties with friends from far and wide, from dinners and fundraisers to bonfires, pig roasts and cider-making. Brian loved to entertain his friends and especially their children, whom he shuttled to Burton Street Elementary on the first day of school and in the Fourth of July Parade in the 1932 School Bus. Nothing made Brian happier than being on the Crosswinds porch, with its antique rugs and wicker, with his friends and a few glasses of wine, watching the sun go down as the stories began and the laughter increased.

Brian spent over 40 years of his life dedicated to the Old Rhinebeck Aerodrome. First introduced to the Aerodrome and its legendary founder, Cole Palen, by his father, Brian quickly became enamored with all that the Aerodrome is. He worked as a ground crew member, playing both Sir Percy Goodfellow and the Evil Black Baron in the airshows. He began flying in the airshow in the early 1990s and never looked back. Most recently, he dedicated his time to the Aerodrome as project site manager and became a trustee in 2023. Brian was instrumental in obtaining the resources necessary for the Aerodrome to improve its infrastructure and oversaw all portions of those projects from design to planning board meetings to construction. He served on the Collections Committee where he was tireless in his efforts to grow and maintain the Aerodrome’s historic planes and artifacts. No Aerodrome project was too small or too large for Brian; he embodied Cole Palen’s spirit like no other at the Aerodrome.

Brian was an important presence in the Cazenovia community, serving as a board member for the Cazenovia Preservation Foundation and as governor at his beloved Cazenovia Club. The historic Cazenovia Club building needed someone like Brian, who loved its history and the very real construction and maintenance challenges it presented on an almost daily basis.

Brian was never idle; there was always a project – in fact, there were always many complex and laborious projects going on at once in multiple hangars, workshops and garages. Brian’s restorations often required him to fabricate intricate custom parts even after searching the globe for original components. He was in the process of getting the Stearman airworthy again, completing a restoration of a 1920 Fay & Bowen boat, reassembling a 1938 Woody Wagon, a Fleet Biplane, Nieuport 28 and a Sopwith Camel.

Brian was extremely proud of his children, Elsa and Teddy, in whom he imbued drive and independence. Teddy, an engineer, shares his father’s love of flying, building and restoring things. Like his father, nothing makes him happier than rebuilding an engine. Brian was equally proud of Elsa, and her dedication to her work in museums and nonprofits. He took great pride in her contributions to the Leadville, CO, Senior Housing Authority, the County Tourism Board, and her involvement with the Alumni Council of St. Lawrence University.

Brian leaves behind a heartbroken cast of lifelong friends, many of whom were fortunate to have celebrated his 60th birthday with him and Jenny in Vermont, and his dear friend and confidant, Mrs. Marjie, whose unwavering support and love meant the world to him. He also leaves his extended and beloved Aerodrome family.

Brian was predeceased by his parents Peg and Dr. Richard Coughlin, his favorite “Aunt Mol,” and his beloved dachshund, Lindy. From a very young age Brian was drawn to those considerably older and wiser; he greatly missed his dear friends and mentors Doug, George, Ed and Cady. These elders were very much family to Brian.

Brian is survived by his wife, Jenny; their daughter, Elsa Coughlin, of Leadville, CO, and son, Teddy Coughlin, of Jericho, VT; his brother, Rick (Mary) Coughlin of Fayetteville; his sister, Cindy Becker, of Avon, CT; and his mother-in-law, Judy Larter, of Cazenovia; and many, many Coughlin, Tait and Cordes cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Friends are invited to celebrate Brian’s life on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024, from 1 to 4 p.m. in and around the hangar at their home, Crosswinds Farm, 1512 Peth Road, Cazenovia. Please plan to be outside: snappy casual and sensible shoes! For the aviators, please fly-in, weather permitting (contact Teddy for instructions). Other “antique” forms of transportation are also encouraged.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Old Rhinebeck Aerodrome, P.O. Box 229, Rhinebeck, NY 12572, Cazenovia Preservation Foundation, P.O. Box 627, Cazenovia, NY 13035 or the Limestone Creek Hunt, P.O. Box 286, Cazenovia, NY 13035. Condolences for Brian’s family may be left at michaelebrownfuneralservices.com.