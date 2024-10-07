Edward Maher “Ted” Kane, age 82, of Cazenovia, esteemed lawyer and law clerk to five Madison County Court judges for over four decades, has passed away. He died on Aug. 30, 2024, at Upstate Community Hospital, Syracuse.

There will be no calling hours; however, there was a gathering and remembrance of Ted at the Madison County Courthouse, 138 N. Court Street, Wampsville, on Friday, Oct. 4, 2024, at 12:15 p.m. During the gathering the members of the legal profession, as well as his fellow fishermen and five o’clock friends, remembered him with a smile.

Arrangements are under the supervision of the J. Homer Ball Funeral Home, Inc., 201 James St., Canastota, N.Y.

