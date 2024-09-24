Patricia Ann Lougnot Astemborski passed away peacefully on Sept. 16, 2024, at her home in Canandaigua, N.Y. She was 86 years old. Pat was born on Feb. 13, 1938, to James and Sybil (Wheeler) Lougnot in Syracuse. She was the oldest of five siblings. The Lougnot family lived next door to James’ sister Geraldine, the DeSantis family.

Pat enjoyed a close, and mischievous, relationship with her dear cousin Mary Lou. The DeSantis family owned a camp on Skaneateles Lake where Pat enjoyed many summer visits as a child.

Pat attended Catholic schools in Syracuse and graduated from the Franciscan Academy. After graduation she worked at General Electric as a clerical assistant where she met Thaddeus (Ted) Astemborski. They were married on Feb. 13, 1960, on her 22nd birthday. They soon moved to Skaneateles where they started their family. The family enjoyed swimming in Skaneateles Lake, clambakes with the Winding Way neighborhood, skiing at the Skaneateles Ski Club and camping in the white mountains of New Hampshire. When the family moved to a newly constructed house on Hencoop Road, riding and caring for the two family horses was added to the list. Pat was a talented gardener and she spent years creating beautiful gardens at the home.

Pat was active in the Skaneateles community. She worked at the elementary school and then at the Skaneateles Savings Bank. She was a founding member of SAVES, along with husband Ted, and they both volunteered there for many years. She attended St. Mary’s of the Lake church.

Pat was an avid bridge player and enjoyed regular bridge games with a close circle of friends. During summer months she and her friends also attended plays at the Merry-Go-Round playhouse in Auburn. Pat had deep affection for animals and for many years had dogs who were beloved companions.

Pat had an adventurous spirit and was always up for trying new things. She loved to travel, and took some very special trips to Alaska with good friends. Pat was Nana to her five loving grandchildren. While the grandchildren were growing up, she welcomed them for summer visits where they were able to enjoy berry picking, swimming in the pool and trips to the Syracuse Zoo.

Pat is predeceased by her loving husband of 64 years, Ted, who passed away in May of this year. She is also predeceased by her parents and brothers Lawrence and James.

She is survived by daughters Jacqueline Astemborski of Westminster, MD; Kathleen McLiverty (Lawrence) of Quechee, VT; and Doreen Cameron (Scott) of Belmont, MA. She is also survived by her grandchildren Andrew, James, Margaret, Emma and Ryan who feel blessed to have had Nana in their lives for as long as they have. She is also survived by her brother Louis Lougnot (Karen) of Liverpool and sister Mary Leahy of Worcester, MA.

A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 8 at 10 a.m. at St. Mary’s of the Lake Church, Skaneateles, with burial to follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Skaneateles.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Skaneateles Library or SAVES.

To send condolences, visit: robertdgrayfuneralhome.com.