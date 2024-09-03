Mary Mihaich, 90, of Fayetteville, formerly of Cazenovia and Vero Beach, FL, passed away, Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2024, at Crouse Community Center in Morrisville. She was born April 7, 1934, at Columbia Presbyterian Hospital in New York City and was always proud to of being raised in Manhattan’s Hell’s Kitchen. She attended Sacred Heart Elementary School and Washington Irving High School in New York City.

She married Domenick Mihaich on May 18, 1952, at SS. Cyril and Methodius Croatian Catholic Church. The church held a special significance with the family as it was where her parents were married, where she was baptized, made her First Communion, Confirmation and where all of her children where baptized. Mary was very proud of her Croatian heritage.

Mary and Domenick resided in Astoria, Queens and later Glen Cove, Long Island for 30 years. She had been employed for several doctors as a medical secretary and assistant in Glen Cove before moving to Florida and to spend the summers in Cazenovia. She volunteered in the communities where she lived with such groups as RSVP and the Health Department.

Mary is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Daniel and Cathy Mihaich and their children, Dustin and Darren of Cazenovia, son, Domenick Mihaich of Thornton, Colorado and son and daughter-in-law, David and Patti Mihaich and their children, Hunter Mihaich and Hannah (Brian) Erhart along with her children, River and Ivy Erhart of Steamboat Springs, Colorado; sisters, Dorothy (Tony) Burburban of Ridge, Long Island and Dolores Stepivich of Rancho Palos Verdes, California, as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her parents, Miro and Mary Radelich; her husband, Domenick; her daughter, Catherine at age 7 to cancer and by her brother, Michael Radelich.

A memorial service will be held at 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, at Michael E. Brown Funeral Services, 2333 Fenner Road in Cazenovia. Burial will be in St. James Cemetery in Cazenovia. Contributions in memory of Mary’s daughter, Cathy (1953-1960) may be made to the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, P.O. Box 5028, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5028 for children’s cancer research. Condolences for the Mihaich family may be left at michaelebrownfuneralservices.com.