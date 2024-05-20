Dorothy Clark McMaster passed away on May 15, 2024, with family members by her side. A resident of the Athenaeum in Skaneateles, she was 103 years old.

Born in 1921, she grew up in New Haven, CT and Flushing, N.Y., graduating from Flushing High School. While living in New Haven, she used to attend football games at the Yale Bowl during the 1920s with her father. She attended Barnard College where she graduated in 1942 and worked for American Airlines and in the travel industry after graduation. Dorothy met her husband, Andrew McMaster, who preceded her in death in 2000, on a blind date in 1946. Andrew had returned from active duty in World War II after serving in France and Germany. Andrew and Dorothy were married on Oct. 26, 1946, at Grace Church in New York City, and initially lived in Sea Girt New Jersey. Later, they moved to Morristown where their four sons were born. In 1958 the family moved to Skaneateles where Dorothy lived for 66 years.

Dorothy was very active in St. James Episcopal Church, serving on the Altar Guild, and in many other capacities including staffing the Thrift Shop. She was also active with the Skaneateles Garden Club, Meals on Wheels and other local activities. In retirement, Andrew and Dorothy were able to travel across North America (drove across the trans-Canada highway), South America, Europe and Africa.

She is survived by four sons, Peter, Stephen, Andrew Jr. and Robert, nine grandchildren, Phillip, Barry, Adam, Sarah, Megan, Andrew III, Matthew, Keiko, and Katherine, and eight great-grandchildren.

To send condolences, visit robertdgrayfuneralhome.com.