Taco Bell Cantina project temporarily held up

MANLIUS — During the June 10 Village of Manlius Board of Trustees meeting, Codes/Zoning Enforcement Officer Mike Decker reported that the Taco Bell Cantina project is “in a bit of a pause stage.”

The cantina concept was approved for the two-story former fire station building behind the Chase Bank and in front of the Village of Manlius Recreation Building on Stickley Drive.

According to the developer’s plans, the Taco Bell Cantina will be on the building’s first floor, offering a custom menu, shareable appetizers, alcoholic beverages, a higher-end restaurant design, outdoor seating, and a drive-through.

According to Decker, the ownership is deciding whether to move forward with putting four apartment units on the second floor, as previously envisioned, or installing an arcade. He noted that it is his understanding that the public would pay to use the arcade.

Decker also pointed out that due to the proposed change in use and its impact on the originally approved parking layout, the site plan may need to return to county planning for referral, as well as to the planning board and, possibly, the village board, if the ownership chooses the arcade route.

Mayor Hank Chapman said the new proposal sounds like a great idea, but it is certainly delaying the project a little bit.

“The initial plan was a community room, then all of a sudden it became apartments, and now they are talking about kind of going back to where they started, I guess,” said Chapman.

Village board meetings are held on the second and fourth Tuesday of the month at 6 p.m. in the Village Centre Board Room, 1 Arkie Albanese Ave. In June, July, and August, the meetings will be held on the second Tuesday of the month only.

For more information on the Village of Manlius, visit manliusvillage.org.