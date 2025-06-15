Measure to appoint Lysander highway superintendent defeated

By Anna Edwards

On Monday, June 9, the Town of Lysander held a special election to decide if the Town of Lysander highway superintendent should be an appointed position instead of elected.

The results came in with a vote of 241 “yes” votes to 595 “no” votes, meaning that the highway superintendent position will remain an elected role.

According to Town Supervisor Kevin Rode, this turnout made up about 4.6% of the town’s registered voters. Rode said that the town board worked to inform the public of the election through mail sent out to every registered voter.

The special election came at the end of the current highway superintendent term. Since the vote did not pass, the town will elect a new highway superintendent in November, who will carry out a four-year term.

Rode said the superintendent controls a considerable portion of the budget and a high level of responsibility. He said deciding who holds the role is an important decision.

“Personally, not speaking for anyone but myself, a highway superintendent would have some kind of engineering background and/or work experience in road maintenance and construction. The town spends over $1 million in road maintenance and construction, and the work should have a consistent standard,” said Rode.

He said appointments could bring qualified candidates to the role.

“With an appointment, the town board can make additional requirements other than the requirements to be an elected official,” Rode said.

Town Councilor Peter J. Moore said that, in an election, sometimes the most qualified candidate does not win.

“This is 60% or more of our tax dollars, so should people show up with resumes and prove themselves and have accountability, or is it a popularity contest and we stick with it for four years?” he said.

Town Councilor Robert Geraci said that, if appointed, the superintendent would work for the town board and would answer to the board if issues arose.

On April 3, a public hearing was held to discuss the options being put to a vote.

Citizens expressed concern with their decision being taken away and a lack of information about the term if appointed.

They expressed fears of nepotism and safety concerns stemming from a lack of qualifications in appointees.

Many cited the low pay set by the town board for the superintendent position and argued that those who run are generally qualified.

Public hearing attendees said most other towns in Onondaga County elect their highway superintendent.

They argued that there was not yet a way to remove appointed superintendents if they did not perform their duties correctly, and that it would not be easy to transition back from an appointment to an election.

This item had been put to a vote in 2012 as well, and was also defeated.

“As town supervisor, I have no interest in bringing this up again. It has been voted on twice that I know of and both times soundly defeated by a margin of at least two to one,” said Rode.

The board decided to hold the vote now as a special election, instead of in November, because they did not want candidates running for the position of highway superintendent at the same time that the election was being voted on.

“If the public voted to make it appointed rather than elected, the people who ran for office could possibly win and may not end up with the job depending on where the process goes after that point. I didn’t think that was fair,” Rode said.

A special election is usually held outside of the normal election cycle to address certain needs.

“A special election can be called by a town or village board to hold an election when they are not normally supposed to hold it to answer a ballot question,” said Dustin Czarny, democratic elections commissioner for Onondaga County.

According to Czarny, when a town hosts a special election, the town is in charge of deciding the rules of the election and running the election.

He said the Town of Lysander decided not to have absentee balloting, vote by mail balloting, or affidavit balloting in this election.

The Town of Lysander Highway Department’s duties include snow removal, sweeping and resurfacing of over 96 miles of road owned by the Town of Lysander and 30 miles of County roads. The department acts in response to weather conditions, repairs potholes, sweeps streets, surfaces roads, and maintains town drainage.