Meet the candidates running in the June 17 village election

CAZENOVIA — In Cazenovia, two seats on the village board of trustees and the office of the mayor are up for election this year.

Those positions are currently held by Trustee Cindy Bell, Trustee/Deputy Mayor Thomas Tait, and Mayor Kurt Wheeler.

Tait is stepping down from his position, while Bell and Wheeler are seeking re-election.

Also on the ballot for village trustee are Tom Guiler and Richard Macheda. In the mayoral election, Wheeler is running against Trustee Jen Marotto Lutter.

The election will be held at the Cazenovia American Legion Post 88 at 26 Chenango St., Cazenovia, on Tuesday, June 17, from 12 to 9 p.m.

Each of the candidates responded to the same questions from the Cazenovia Republican. Their responses (400-word limit) are printed below.

The Village of Cazenovia Board of Trustees meets on the first Monday of each month at 7 p.m. in the Village of Cazenovia Municipal Building, 90 Albany St. For more information, visit villageofcazenovia.com/mayor-and-village-board/.

The League of Women Voters of Cazenovia will hold a candidate forum on Tuesday, June 10, at 6:15 p.m., in the Cazenovia Public Library Community Room. The public is invited to attend and ask questions.

Cindy Bell, Candidate for Trustee

Occupation:

Civil Engineer

Why are you running?

It has been an honor serving as a Village Trustee for the past four years, and it would continue to be an honor if re-elected this June. I am the only candidate running that is currently on the Village Board. I am running for my third term because I would like to continue my service with the knowledge I have gained. I also feel it is important to have a Board which includes senior members to lead and share their guidance with the newer Trustees.

How will your experience serve you in local government?

I have had over ten years of experience in local government. Along with my four years serving as a Village Trustee, I also spent seven years on the Board of Education for Cazenovia Central Schools. This has given me the experience of effectively working with others, handling conflicts when needed, and being able to talk out issues with either Board members or residents.

What do you think are the biggest challenges in your community?

The Village of Cazenovia is currently facing many challenges. What will happen to the College? How to fill the empty storefronts on Albany Street? How can we rebuild the infrastructure to meet today’s storm events? How do we address the replacement of our aging waterlines? These are a few concerns of our community. Finding effective, fiscally responsible solutions, within the scope and limitations of the Trustee role, is among the most significant challenges facing the Village Board.

What are your ideas for addressing those challenges?

When taking on these big challenges, they should be addressed incrementally and with fiscal responsibility. In terms of infrastructure, we need to stay on top of the necessary maintenance while making improvements when feasible. Communication is also key with these challenges. For example, engaging with property owners on Albany Street to address vacant buildings and collaborating to generate ideas that attract new businesses.

Tom Guiler, Candidate for Trustee

Occupation:

Director of Museum Affairs, Oneida Community Mansion House

Why are you running?

We moved to Cazenovia because it is family-friendly, walkable, has great cultural opportunities, a rich history, and is a community of neighbors. I am running to strengthen the local economy, support families, enhance recreation, and promote sensible historic preservation and development.

How will your experience serve you in local government?

I have spent the majority of my life in Upstate, NY. I have a degree in History and Philosophy from the University of Scranton and a Ph.D. in History from Syracuse University where I studied the social and cultural history of Upstate, NY, especially architecture and intentional communities. I have worked in universities, museums, libraries, gardens, non-profits, and historic sites for over 15 years focusing on preservation, programming, and interpretation. I have the experience, vision, and desire to serve to continue to make Cazenovia an even more wonderful place to work and live.

What do you think are the biggest challenges in your community?

The future of the college. With a sale likely, it is the responsibility of the Trustees to guide future zoning. It is important that we thoughtfully plan for the future of the college to best suit the housing and commercial needs of Cazenovia while preserving its historic character. We also need to encourage more businesses to move in and invest in Cazenovia. We need to leverage our historic architecture and charm to attract and sustain businesses.

What are your ideas for addressing those challenges?

I want to encourage more small businesses to move here and support the existing businesses that call Cazenovia home. We need to attract more dynamic businesses to Cazenovia and encourage these crucial economic drivers in our community.

I will advocate for commonsense and practical development and historic preservation efforts. Our village has an incredible architectural history, and I want to keep it that way. However, it is important to have a balanced approach that leaves room for modern needs and businesses so we can reactivate these historic spaces and retain Cazenovia’s historic character.

We need to continue to make Cazenovia an inviting and welcoming place for families and those with young children. I will push for new playgrounds, sidewalks, and public recreation facilities that meet the needs of all residents.

I bring a deep understanding of this region, a passion for community development, and a vision for how Cazenovia can continue to thrive. I look forward to meeting with residents and listening to their ideas and concerns in the coming weeks. I hope to earn their trust—and their vote.

Richard Macheda, Candidate for Trustee

Occupation:

Lead Supervisor, Service Line UNY for National Grid

Why are you running?

I am running for Village Board because I care deeply about our community and believe in responsible, transparent leadership that puts residents first. I want to ensure our village remains a safe, welcoming, and vibrant place to live, work, and raise a family. By bringing a collaborative mindset, common-sense solutions, and a focus on accountability, I hope to contribute to thoughtful decision-making that reflects the values and needs of our residents. My goal is to listen, engage, and advocate for practical improvements that strengthen our infrastructure, support local businesses, and enhance the quality of life for everyone in our village.

How will your experiences serve you in local government?

Many in our community know my long-standing commitment to public service and volunteerism, particularly in emergency response and leadership roles. I’ve been a resident of Cazenovia for most of my life. I graduated from Cazenovia High School, as did my two amazing children. My wife is also a graduate of both Cazenovia High School and Cazenovia College. Our roots in this community run deep, and I take great pride in being part of a community that has given so much to my family, and giving back to that same community is deeply important to me.

I currently served as Chief of Operations for CAVAC, where I have proudly dedicated 25 years as a first responder. I am also a past Chief of the Cazenovia Fire Department, with 39 years of service. In addition, I actively serve on the Madison County Underwater Recovery Team, Rope Rescue Team, and Search and Rescue Team. I am a certified CPR instructor through the American Heart Association and serve as Chair for Dig Safely NY.

This experience has taught me the value of clear communication, informed and timely decision-making, teamwork, and accountability—all of which are essential skills in local government. My background has given me a deep understanding of community needs, especially in areas of public safety, emergency preparedness, and infrastructure. I bring a hands-on, solutions-oriented approach that I believe will serve the residents of our village with integrity, dedication, and experience.

What do you think are the biggest challenges in your community?

The future of Cazenovia College. Like many small communities, we face a number of challenges that require thoughtful and proactive leadership. Some of the most pressing issues include maintaining and upgrading our aging infrastructure, ensuring public safety, supporting local businesses, and keeping our village affordable and livable for all residents.

What are your ideas for addressing those challenges?

To address these challenges, I believe in a hands-on, collaborative approach. We need to prioritize infrastructure improvements—especially roads, sidewalks, and public spaces—by securing funding through grants and responsible budgeting. Public safety will always be a top priority for me, and I will work to support our emergency services and ensure they have the resources they need.

We also need to encourage smart, sustainable development that supports local businesses while preserving the character of our village. Open communication with residents, transparency in decision-making, and fiscal responsibility will guide my efforts on the Village Board.

Ultimately, I believe that by listening to the community and working together, we can find practical, long-term solutions that benefit everyone.

Jen Marotto Lutter, Candidate for Mayor

Occupation:

City Planning and Community Development Professional

Why are you running?

I am running because I believe my professional experience, perspective, and ideas are a good fit for this moment in Cazenovia. We are at a point of change, and I believe we need leadership focused on consensus building and collaboration towards shared goals. My professional career has focused on doing just that.

How will your experience serve you in local government?

Planners are hired by local governments to solve current problems and anticipate future challenges. With over 15 years in my profession, I have worked on small business development, land use, housing, and a range of other planning issues. I also currently serve as a Trustee for the Village of Cazenovia. The diversity of my experience and ability to work with a range of partners will aid me in being a collaborative and impactful leader.

What do you think are the biggest challenges in your community?

The biggest challenge right now is the redevelopment of the Cazenovia College campus. Supporting our downtown business district, improving our infrastructure to increase our climate resilience, increasing community engagement, and improving parks and public spaces are all important.

What are your ideas for addressing those challenges?

It has been over two years since Cazenovia College announced its closing, and we have not yet done what is necessary to best situate ourselves for its redevelopment. The current strategy of leaving the campus without a zoning change is too open-ended and leaves ultimate development decisions to the discretion of the village board without meaningful community input. As mayor, I would propose that we immediately undertake a community-based planning process to hear residents’ ideas with the goal of rezoning the college property in the best interests of the community. This will give residents a voice in the process and will provide greater certainty to both residents and prospective developers who need a clear understanding of allowed uses before they invest in the property. Given the time, money and resources involved in redeveloping the college, interested parties need some level of certainty before they begin serious exploration, and village residents deserve to know ahead of time what to expect. This process must be undertaken with transparency and engagement, and the community can trust me to be a fair, collaborative, and responsive advocate. With community consensus in place, I will put my professional experience and knowledge to work gathering as many local, regional, state, and federal resources as possible, as I have done throughout my career, to help successfully redevelop the campus in a creative and enriching way.

Kurt Wheeler, Candidate for Mayor

Occupation:

Mayor and Professional Leadership Coach

Why are you running?

I love our community and have been honored to serve it. I am running to complete two essential tasks. The first is the redevelopment of the college campus, a mission I have devoted hundreds of hours to over the past 2.5 years. The second is to conduct an effective turnover with our newly-hired Village Administrator. The Village Board created this updated position to help manage the increasing complexity of local government.

How will your experience serve you in local government?

1) Village Mayor is not a symbolic position. The Mayor is the Chief Executive Officer of a multi-million dollar operation with police and fire departments, miles of streets and sidewalks plus water, sewer and stormwater infrastructure, a cemetery, six parks and multiple buildings. Effectively managing these diverse operations, communicating with constituents and attending meetings takes hours each day. I have the proven experience, ability and bandwidth to carry out these duties and maintain the essential services and high standards that our residents have grown to expect. 2) We are blessed to live in a beautiful, idyllic community. That does not happen automatically. It is the product of exceptional teamwork between our professional staff, elected and appointed officials, other local governments and partner organizations such as CACDA, CPF and the Lake Association. My experience leading teams in local government, the military, education and athletics helps me to coordinate the efforts of these essential contributors each day.

What do you think are the biggest challenges in your community?

The redevelopment of the campus is symbolic of the larger issue of balancing economic growth with maintaining our community character and sense of place. The cost of providing essential services is rising much faster than 2% per year for all forms of government.

What are your ideas for addressing those challenges?

The best pathway to avoid sharp increases in taxes or diminished services is smart economic growth. The Village has added over $50 million dollars of investment in our community during my time as Mayor while maintaining its beauty and historic integrity. Smart growth will not only enhance our tax base but bolster existing businesses. Our current Comprehensive Plan (written in 2008, amended in 2013 and unanimously confirmed and re-adopted by the Board of Trustees in 2021) has provided a successful framework to balance growth with preservation. It would be unwise and unfair to make changes to our plan at a time when entrepreneurs are poised to invest millions of dollars in the campus and our community based on our current set of rules.