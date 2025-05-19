WellNow backs out of opening Manlius Location

MANLIUS — During the May 13 Village of Manlius Board of Trustees meeting, Codes/Zoning Enforcement Officer Mike Decker reported that WellNow Urgent Care no longer plans to move into the building that was constructed for it off Fayette Street.

WellNow was originally slated to be part of a three-phase Planned Unit Development project at 332 & 402-406 Fayette St.

The developer proposed constructing a WellNow walk-in clinic and a Starbucks as the first phase of the project. The Starbucks opened at 406 Fayette St. late last year. The WellNow building is up, but the interior remains unfinished.

WellNow backed out of its agreement with Caliber Commercial Brokerage, the building’s owner, for multiple reasons, including challenges associated with the end of pandemic-related funding, decreased demand for COVID-19 testing, and a dispute with Excellus BlueCross BlueShield over reimbursement rates.

“WellNow made the final decision that it was too risky to add locations at this time,” said Decker. “[The] developer, in good faith, built out the external part of the building, with [the understanding that] WellNow [was] coming there. So, it’s on the developer now to find a new tenant that is suitable to our zoning regulations.”

Mayor Hank Chapman said the Manlius building is not the only location WellNow has ultimately decided against moving into.

“They have other locations that were more fully built out that they abandoned as well,” Chapman said. “I know the developer is always in conversation, trying to find other tenants to go in there; hopefully, they will.”

111 E. Seneca St.

Later in the meeting, the board scheduled a public hearing regarding a special use permit application for 111 E. Seneca St.

The applicant, Paradise Companies 10, LLC, requires a special use permit from the village board to move forward with its plan to construct a new mixed-use development between Buffoons and Cafe 119.

Ed Keplinger, of Keplinger Freeman Associates, and Jim Knittel, of in-ARCHITECTS, spoke on behalf of the applicant. The developer, Grazi Zazzara, was also present.

There is an existing residential building on the parcel, and the back portion of the lot is vacant.

The applicant plans to demolish the existing structure and construct a new building with a commercial space and residential units.

The proposed building is two stories in the front and three stories in the back. The commercial space will be in the front on the ground floor, with residential units above it on the second floor. The back portion of the building will have residential units on all three levels.

“We will have 37 parking spaces in the back,” said Keplinger. “A portion of that parking will be assigned to the units.”

The public hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, May 27, at 6:05 p.m.

Village board meetings are held on the second and fourth Tuesday of the month at 6 p.m. in the Village Centre Board Room, 1 Arkie Albanese Ave. In June, July, and August, the meetings will be held on the second Tuesday of the month only.

For more information on the Village of Manlius, visit manliusvillage.org.