Town seeks input on revisions to proposed restricted watercraft regulations

CAZENOVIA — On May 12, the Cazenovia Town Board introduced a revised version of a proposed local law to amend the town code “with respect to regulating the docking, mooring, and launching of certain restricted watercraft on and in Cazenovia Lake.”

The proposed local law was originally introduced during the board’s March 10 meeting. On or about March 11, it was referred to the Madison County Planning Department, which made its recommendation and returned the proposed law to the town for local determination. A public hearing was conducted on April 14.

According to the town, the proposed regulations are designed to provide protections for the quality of the lake waters and to control excessive motorized boat traffic to protect users of the lake, while balancing the rights of property owners to enjoy their property and use the lake in a reasonable manner.

“We have obviously received a lot of great public feedback [through] the public hearing as well as a lot of written comments,” said Town Supervisor Kyle Reger. “So, we took a considerable amount of time, met several times, and made some revisions and amendments to [provide] better clarification and direction.”

The full text of the proposed local law, as currently written, is on file at the town offices and may be viewed between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. from Monday through Friday.

The board will hold a public hearing on the new version of the proposed local law on June 9 at 7:30 p.m.

Later in the meeting, the board authorized the procurement of educational signage to help prevent the introduction of invasive species into the lake.

The adopted resolution explains that the town received a $40,120 grant through the NYS Department of Environmental Conservation; most of the funding was used to procure a boat decontamination station to clean vessels entering the lake. The remainder of the funds will be used to purchase signs to help raise awareness of invasive aquatic species and prevent their spread.

Remington Park Solar agreements

Four resolutions were adopted relating to an application submitted to the town by Remington Park Solar LLC.

The developer intends to construct and operate a commercial solar energy system/solar farm on property at 2 Remington Park Drive.

The Remington Park Drive system is expected to generate approximately 5.0± Megawatts AC of solar energy, which will be loaded into the electrical grid located near the project source.

The board authorized the town to enter into a payment in lieu of taxes agreement, a host community benefit agreement, a decommissioning agreement, and a stormwater control facility maintenance agreement with Remington Park Solar.

“We’ve done quite a bit of work with the Remington folks,” John Langey, attorney for the Town of Cazenovia, said during his report. “The planning board, of course, did the yeoman’s work on getting us through that, so the final steps were to get these agreements approved; that’s done, so that’s good news. [You’ll] see some construction start up there sometime in the near future, I suspect.”

In other news

The board also introduced a proposed local law to amend the town code by adding a new chapter regulating short-term rentals. A public hearing is scheduled for the board’s June 9 regular meeting. The proposed local law can be viewed on the town website or at the town offices.

“This is essentially the gold standard that came from the NY Conference of Mayors as well as the NY Association of Towns,” said Reger. “I think it is a very well-balanced law.”

Additionally, the board authorized a speed study request for a portion of Damon Road in New Woodstock.

The town clerk will file the required NYS Vehicle and Traffic Form with Madison County to request a lower maximum speed limit for a section of the road from the water tower access point to the intersection with County Route 80/NYS Route 13.

“It is currently 55,” said Reger. “We are suggesting 40, but that will be the determination of the department of transportation.”

Reger will hold his next monthly office hours on Saturday, May 31, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the town offices. Community members are invited to sit down with him and discuss any town issues.

The town board typically meets on the second Monday of each month at 7:30 p.m. in the Gothic Cottage at 7 Albany St.

For more information on the Town of Cazenovia, visit towncazenovia.digitaltowpath.org or call the town offices at 315-655-9213.

Memorial Day Parade

Cazenovia’s traditional Memorial Day parade will step off on Monday, May 26, at approximately 10:30 a.m. in front of Cazenovia High School.

The parade will line up at 10 a.m. in the order of march designated by Cazenovia’s American Legion Post 88 member Kevin Markowski.

The Post 88 Color Guard will lead the marching units, including area veterans, village and town officials, area fire departments, the Cazenovia Area Volunteer Ambulance Corps, the Cazenovia High School band, and Scouts.

The parade will march down Forman Street and east on Albany Street. It will stop at Memorial Park at 11 a.m. for the Memorial Day Program. It will then head north on Lincklean Street, turn west on Nickerson Street, and end in front of the high school.

Veterans who want to participate in the parade but require a ride can contact John Colligan at 315-655-2234. He will find vehicles for them to ride in.