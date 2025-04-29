Town of Cazenovia seeks input on community recreation

CAZENOVIA — The Town of Cazenovia is currently conducting a comprehensive recreation study of the Cazenovia area to yield a more efficient use of resources to provide recreational programming.

Funded with a $30,000 grant awarded to the town through the New York State Office of Children and Family Services and secured with assistance from NYS Assemblyman Al Stirpe, the study will examine the full spectrum of recreation in the community, including programs for youth, seniors, the arts, and athletics. The study aims to identify existing resources, assess current recreational offerings, and uncover potential service gaps.

The town has engaged Sara Wall Bollinger of SWB Consulting Services for the study.

“‘Healthy Community’ and ‘Interwoven Equity’ are two of the planning principles in the recently adopted Town of Cazenovia Comprehensive Plan Update 2030,” said Councilor Kelli Johnson, the town’s senior recreation & joint youth recreation liaison. “‘Measures designed to promote physical and mental well-being of individuals, families, and the community at large through access to recreational opportunities’ is the objective of the Healthy Community principle, and expanding the level of social capital for all residents is an indicator of the Interwoven Equity principle. The town desires to assess community-wide recreational opportunities and gaps with the goal of supporting health, equity, and well-being for all residents.”

On April 15, the town launched a five-to-ten-minute survey at surveymonkey.com/r/cazrec2025 that will be available through May 30.

According to Johnson, the survey is the second step of the study.

A steering committee first worked with the Cazenovia Area Community Development Association and the town’s consultant to draft an initial inventory of community groups offering recreation opportunities.

“The community-wide survey is the next step to gather additional information about existing programming and community wants/needs,” she said.

In addition to the survey, community recreation needs will be assessed through focus groups and analysis of existing programs across all ages. Project deliverables include a draft assessment of existing programs, a summary comparison of alternative recreation models in similarly sized communities, a plan for comprehensive recreational programming, and identification of a pilot program.

“Feedback gathered from the survey will contribute to the final assessment report and comparison of alternative models, along with feedback from the committee, and will be used to outline a path forward for a reimagined structure for recreational programming in the town,” said Johnson. “The final report will include recommendations for efficient ways to deliver services, identification of programs that should be continued, enhanced, or added, high-level budget categories, and staffing needs.”

Registration for the Summer Joint Youth Recreation Program is now open. The program serves children from Cazenovia, Fenner, and Nelson. Sign up and learn more about the summer camp online at Cazenovia RecDesk. Questions can be directed to Program Director Kristen Brink at [email protected].

For more information on the Town of Cazenovia, visit towncazenovia.digitaltowpath.org.